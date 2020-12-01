Yes, Barack Obama Knows the UFOs Answer, but He ‘Can’t Tell You’ (Video)

When one becomes president, they’re privy to pretty much everything. But all anyone really wants to know about are aliens and UFOs. Barack Obama was no exception.

On Monday’s “Late Show,” the former president of the United States told Stephen Colbert that he “certainly asked about” their existence.

“And?” the CBS host pressed.

“Can’t tell you,” the former president responded.

Stephen Colbert's Obama Interview Draws Biggest 'Late Show' Audience in a Year

Colbert took that as a definitive “Yes.”

“Because if there was none you’d say there was none, right?” Colbert goaded his guest. “You just played your hand. I thought you were a poker player. You just 100% showed your river card.”

“Feel free to think that,” Obama replied.

“I will,” the late-night leader said.

Barack Obama's Memoir Sells Over 1.7 Million Copies in First Week

Watch the video above. Also during this latest portion of their lengthy sit down, the former “Colbert Report” host and President Obama discussed the tool of having a longterm perspective and the use of drone strikes during the Democrat’s two-term administration.

Obama’s time with Colbert has spanned several evenings at this point — and it’s working out for both of them.

For starters, all of the TV appearances the previous POTUS has been making is translating into big time book sales. Prior to his time on “A Late Show” (the casually retitled audience-free version of “The Late Show”), Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 1.7 million copies in its first week, according to publisher Random House.

And last week, Part 1 of Stephen Colbert’s interview with Barack Obama led “The Late Show” to its largest audience in more than one year. Last Tuesday’s “Late Show” was watched by 3.49 million people, according to Nielsen. The last time “The Late Show” had an audience that big was in October 2019, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat down for an interview with Colbert following Congress’ decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.