“Yo! MTV Raps” is back. The legendary hip-hop series will be streaming on Paramount+ soon with all new episodes.

The series will take a deep dive into the current state of hip-hop, featuring hosted segments from renowned battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts. Episodes will also include live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content.

A star-studded lineup of guests includes Freddie Gibbs, Latto, Tee Grizzley, IDK, and more. In addition to the lineup, the streamer also released a trailer for the upcoming episodes, which you can watch below.

Archival episodes of the original “Yo! MTV Raps” will be available to stream beginning on May 5. New episodes debut on May 24.

The lineup of featured guests and their respective air dates include:

Freddie Gibbs: May 24

Latto: May 31

Saba: June 7

JID: June 14

Shenseea: June 21

Tee Grizzley: June 28

IDK: July 5

Trina: July 12

“Yo! MTV Raps” is executive produced by Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver and Michelle Kenner of HollandWest Productions. Bruce Gillmer and Jennifer Demme executive produce for MTV. Kim Velona is head of production.