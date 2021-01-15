‘You’ Creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti to Adapt Caroline Kepnes’ ‘Providence’ at Peacock

Netflix’s “You” creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti are adapting another Caroline Kepnes novel for TV, this time at NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

Gamble and Berlanti are re-teaming to develop “Providence,” Kepnes’ third book, following “You” and its sequel “Hidden Bodies,” and does not take place in the same universe as her first two novels.

“Providence” tells the story of 12-year-old Jon Bronson, who, ten years ago, vanished, along with five of his classmates. Reappearing as a grown man with no recollection of his adolescence, he attempts to re-enter life and to connect with his childhood crush, Chloe Sayers, who never lost hope that Jon was out there and would one day return. But unbeknownst to him, his time away has granted him — and the others that vanished — horrific supernatural abilities. Now Jon’s own body won’t allow him to get physically close to the love of his life. Jon must figure out what was done to him and the others — and why.

Also Read: 'Punky Brewster' Revival Gets Premiere Date From Peacock - Here's Your First Look (Photo)

The potential show, which is currently in development at Peacock, will be written by Gamble and “You” writer Neil Reynolds.

Gamble, Berlanti and Reynolds will executive produce alongside Berlanti Productions’ Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. Warner Bros., where Berlanti Productions is under an overall, will produce the series for Peacock.

“Providence” will see Gamble and Berlanti reunite with Susan Rovner, who is now chairman of entertainment content and NBCUniversal, and previously worked with the duo on “You” when she was at Warner Bros. TV. YOU at the studio so they’re all reuniting for this exciting development project

“I’m thrilled to team up with Sera, Neil and Greg once again and bring to life another adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ gripping novels, this time with supernatural thriller and mysterious love story, Providence,” Rovner said in a statement to TheWrap. “On the drama development side we are ramping up cross-genre series that have wide appeal, and Providence is a shining example of the types of shows we’re looking to bring to Peacock.”

Deadline first reported the news that Gamble and Berlanti have “Providence” in development at Peacock.