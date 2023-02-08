Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s On-Screen Kiss Was Faked by CGI, ‘You People’ Co-Star Says

The Hollywood “air kiss” has an all-new meaning.

Andrew Schulz, who stars alongside Lauren London and Jonah Hill in “You People,” says the kiss between the lead actors was not a real lip-lock – but was created with CGI. Schultz made the claim on “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast with Charlamagne The God.

“There’s a hilarious thing — I don’t even know if I should share this s**t, but the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” Schulz said. “It’s CGI. Swear to God.”

Schulz said he witnessed the filming of the scene, adding that he assumed the scene would merely cut away from the actors.

“I’m there and I’m watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far, and I’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie, they’ll probably just cut right there,'” the actor continued. “[In] the movie you could see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

The Kenya Barris-directed film stars Hill, London, Nia Long and Eddie Murphy. “You People” dropped on Netflix Jan. 20.