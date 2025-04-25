All the ‘You’ Characters Who Came Back for the Final Season

Throughout the five seasons of “You,” Joe Goldberg has killed a lot of people, and as a sloppy, often downright hallucinatory kind of guy, he’s also left a lot of loose ends along the way. Now that the fifth and final season has arrived, plenty of those characters, who range from friend to foe to former flame, appear in some way. While there are some heartbreaking absences from the lineup, there are plenty of fan-favorites who pop up, especially from Seaosn 1.

Here’s a guide to every single “You” character who returned — some as cameos, some as Easer Eggs — in Season 5.

Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley in “You” Season 5 (Netflix)

Obviously, but the list would technically be incomplete without him. Yes, Penn Badgley is back and Joe Goldberg is back, confidently home in New York, returned to his real identity, without fear of consequence thanks to Kate’s enormous wealth and power.

Kate Lockwood

Charlotte Ritchie in “You” Season 5 (Netflix)

Speaking of … Also obvious, but yes, Charlotte Ritchie is also back as Joe’s super-rich Season 4 paramour turned wife Kate Lockwood, who is more powerful than ever in Season 5 after inheriting her father’s fortune.

Henry

“You” Season 5 (Netflix)

Joe’s son with Love Quinn, his murderous ex-wife whom he murdered when he fled Madre Linda, is back after they leveraged Kate’s wealth and influence to get him back from Dante and Lansing, the couple Joe left Henry with at the end of Season 3.

The Legacy of Dr. Nicky

John Stamos in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

While John Stamos does not return as Dr. Nicky, who Joe framed for killing Beck after she had an affair with him in Season 1, the character’s son is a key figure in the plot of Season 5. And to add insult to injury, he winds up dead at Joe’s hand.

Guinevere Beck

Elizabeth Lail in “You” Season 4 (Netflix)

Elizabeth Lail once again returned for a cameo as Joe’s Season 1 girlfriend, Guinevere Beck, who he murdered when she could not love him in the way that he wanted. Season 5 is pretty tied up in the search for justice for Beck and, after appearing in a hallucination in Season 4, this time, Lail returns for flashback scenes.

Karen Minty (kind of)

Natalie Paul in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

Unfortunately, we don’t get a full Karen Minty cameo, but her character does get a shoutout when Bronte recalls a social media account by the name of MintyFresh who said she saw the cage in the basement of the bookstore wth her own eyes — something Karen did when Joe let her use the cage to help Paco’s mom detox.

Dottie Quinn

Saffron Burrows as Dottie in “You” Season 3 (Netflix)

The mother of Joe’s ex-wife and her twin brother, Forty, both of whom died after Joe came into their life, Dottie, appears in a compilation of people from Joe’s past who share their experiences on social media.

Sherry and Cary Conrad

Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle as Sherry and Cary Conrad on “You” Season 3

Season 3 survivors and married couple Sherry and Cary Conrad turned their experience making it out of Joe and Love’s glass cage alive into an empire, and they also share their experience in a TikTok-style video in Season 5 with Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle returning for a cameo.

Annika Attwater

Kathryn Gallagher in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

Kathryn Gallagher also pops up in a social testimony cameo as Season 1 body positive influencer and Beck’s friend Annika Attwater, who insists that Joe killed her best friend, Peach.



Ethan

Zach Cherry in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

Zach Cherry also pops up in the social media supercut in a quick return as Ethan, Joe’s kind-hearted Season 1 buddy and bookstore employee, who only has good things to say about Joe but says he believes victims.

Paco

Luca Padovan in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

Another returning face from Season 1, Joe’s sweet young neighbor, who had to survive his addict mom and her abusive boyfriend Ron, tries to vouch for Joe in a social media testimony, but it only incriminates him further.

Nadia

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia in “You” Season 4 (Netflix)

Joe’s brightest student at Darcy University in London became the Sherlock nipping at his heels by the end of Season 4, but he killed her boyfriend and framed her for it — with Kate’s help on the second point. She makes her grand return toward the end of Season 5 to help take Joe down.

Lady Phoebe

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe in “You” Season 4 (Netflix)

Everyone’s favorite sweetheart socialite from Season 4 is back, Tilly Keeper makes a cameo in Season 5 as Lady Phoebe Borehall-Blaxworth, who checks in on Kate when she’s going through a particularly hard time. Last we saw her in Season 4, she was happy as could be and she still seems to be thriving, and months sober, no less.

Marienne Bellamy

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne in “You.” (Netflix)

Marienne has escaped Joe a few times. First introduced in Season 3, when she fell for Joe in Madre Linda, she returned and ended up barely making it out of Joe’s cage in Season 4. But she enters the fray once again to help in the mission to bring him down for good in the final episodes of Season 5.

Will Bettelheim

One of the few people to make it out of Joe’s glass cage, not only alive but on pretty good terms with his captor, Robin Lord Taylor returns for a cameo as Season 2 survivor Will Bettelheim, who pops up once again to help Joe secure fake IDs.

All five seasons of “You” are streaming now on Netflix.