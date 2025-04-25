All the ‘You’ Characters Who Came Back for the Final Season

A guide to the cameos and Easter Eggs in the final season

A well-dressed couple stands closely together at a formal event, surrounded by other elegantly dressed guests. The woman wears a sparkling, silver evening gown with delicate straps, her expression composed but slightly tense. The man beside her, in a black suit and tie, has a confident, unreadable look on his face. Warm lighting and soft-focus candles in the background create an upscale, moody atmosphere that suggests secrets may be hiding behind the glamour.
Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in "You" (Credit: Netflix)

Throughout the five seasons of “You,” Joe Goldberg has killed a lot of people, and as a sloppy, often downright hallucinatory kind of guy, he’s also left a lot of loose ends along the way. Now that the fifth and final season has arrived, plenty of those characters, who range from friend to foe to former flame, appear in some way. While there are some heartbreaking absences from the lineup, there are plenty of fan-favorites who pop up, especially from Seaosn 1.

Here’s a guide to every single “You” character who returned — some as cameos, some as Easer Eggs — in Season 5.

Joe Goldberg

A man with wavy dark hair and a serious expression stands partially in shadow, looking over his shoulder with a wary, alert gaze. He wears a dark collared shirt, and light from nearby window blinds casts dramatic lines across his face and chest. The atmosphere is tense and suspenseful, suggesting a moment of secrecy or danger.
Penn Badgley in “You” Season 5 (Netflix)

Obviously, but the list would technically be incomplete without him. Yes, Penn Badgley is back and Joe Goldberg is back, confidently home in New York, returned to his real identity, without fear of consequence thanks to Kate’s enormous wealth and power.

Kate Lockwood

A woman with wavy brown hair and a poised expression sits on a couch in a modern high-rise apartment, framed by large windows with a cityscape in the background. She wears an elegant off-the-shoulder black top and gazes off to the side with a tense expression, as daylight streams in behind her, casting a cool, polished ambiance.
Charlotte Ritchie in “You” Season 5 (Netflix)

Speaking of … Also obvious, but yes, Charlotte Ritchie is also back as Joe’s super-rich Season 4 paramour turned wife Kate Lockwood, who is more powerful than ever in Season 5 after inheriting her father’s fortune.

Henry

A man dressed in black leans over a dining table, placing a reassuring hand behind a young boy who sits smiling in a high-backed chair. The boy, wearing a colorful striped shirt, looks up at him with affection. Across the table, a woman with dark hair sits in soft focus, her expression contemplative. Morning light filters through the window, casting a warm, domestic glow over the cozy kitchen setting.
“You” Season 5 (Netflix)

Joe’s son with Love Quinn, his murderous ex-wife whom he murdered when he fled Madre Linda, is back after they leveraged Kate’s wealth and influence to get him back from Dante and Lansing, the couple Joe left Henry with at the end of Season 3.

The Legacy of Dr. Nicky

A man with dark hair and a full beard sits confidently in a mid-century modern leather chair, wearing a beige plaid vest over a white shirt with rolled sleeves. He faces another person who is partially visible in the foreground, suggesting a conversation or therapy session. The setting is softly lit by natural light from a nearby window, creating a calm, introspective atmosphere in the room decorated with plants and books.
John Stamos in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

While John Stamos does not return as Dr. Nicky, who Joe framed for killing Beck after she had an affair with him in Season 1, the character’s son is a key figure in the plot of Season 5. And to add insult to injury, he winds up dead at Joe’s hand.

Guinevere Beck

A woman with blonde hair pulled back stands behind a wooden podium in a dimly lit room, softly illuminated by light streaming through large, foggy-paned windows behind her. She wears a tan suede jacket and has a composed yet mysterious expression, with shadows casting a dramatic ambiance around her.
Elizabeth Lail in “You” Season 4 (Netflix)

Elizabeth Lail once again returned for a cameo as Joe’s Season 1 girlfriend, Guinevere Beck, who he murdered when she could not love him in the way that he wanted. Season 5 is pretty tied up in the search for justice for Beck and, after appearing in a hallucination in Season 4, this time, Lail returns for flashback scenes.

Karen Minty (kind of)

A woman with natural curly hair walks through a brightly lit city street at night, framed by the warm glow of streetlights and storefronts. She wears a leather jacket with a shearling collar over a maroon top, accessorized with layered gold necklaces. Her expression is composed but thoughtful, as if she's in the middle of an important conversation or decision. The blurred background looks like a city with streetlights and lit signs
Natalie Paul in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

Unfortunately, we don’t get a full Karen Minty cameo, but her character does get a shoutout when Bronte recalls a social media account by the name of MintyFresh who said she saw the cage in the basement of the bookstore wth her own eyes — something Karen did when Joe let her use the cage to help Paco’s mom detox.

Dottie Quinn

A woman wearing a sparkly, sequined jacket cradles a baby in her arms outside at night, standing beside a car. She gazes at the child with affection, gently cupping his head, while the baby—dressed warmly in a knit hat and jacket—looks back at her with curiosity. The scene is warmly lit, highlighting the tenderness of their connection amid a dark, wooded background.
Saffron Burrows as Dottie in “You” Season 3 (Netflix)

The mother of Joe’s ex-wife and her twin brother, Forty, both of whom died after Joe came into their life, Dottie, appears in a compilation of people from Joe’s past who share their experiences on social media.

Sherry and Cary Conrad

A stylish couple sits closely together at a sunlit table, smiling warmly during a conversation. The woman, dressed in a snake-print top with gold drop earrings and a high ponytail, rests her hands near a white coffee mug. The man, wearing a navy button-down shirt, has his arm gently draped around her shoulders. Wooden blinds in the background filter the light, creating a cozy and intimate daytime setting.
Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle as Sherry and Cary Conrad on “You” Season 3

Season 3 survivors and married couple Sherry and Cary Conrad turned their experience making it out of Joe and Love’s glass cage alive into an empire, and they also share their experience in a TikTok-style video in Season 5 with Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle returning for a cameo.

Annika Attwater

A young woman with long, wavy hair sits at a table in a cozy café, wearing a sparkly black jacket over a graphic tee. She looks down at her bright green phone with a disinterested or mildly annoyed expression, her fingers poised over the screen. Sunlight streams in through large windows behind her, casting a warm, natural glow over the relaxed, daytime setting. Yellow coffee cups are visible on nearby tables, adding a casual, social atmosphere.
Kathryn Gallagher in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

Kathryn Gallagher also pops up in a social testimony cameo as Season 1 body positive influencer and Beck’s friend Annika Attwater, who insists that Joe killed her best friend, Peach.


Ethan

Inside a warmly lit bookstore, a cheerful man wearing glasses, a floral button-up shirt, and a dark apron with a name tag reading “Ethan” stands behind the counter speaking animatedly with a customer. The woman, seen from behind, has long wavy hair and wears a leopard-print top. The cozy atmosphere is filled with bookshelves, wooden furniture, and soft lighting, suggesting a friendly and inviting setting.
Zach Cherry in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

Zach Cherry also pops up in the social media supercut in a quick return as Ethan, Joe’s kind-hearted Season 1 buddy and bookstore employee, who only has good things to say about Joe but says he believes victims.

Paco

A young boy sits on a staircase in a dimly lit building, looking up with a solemn and slightly teary-eyed expression. He wears a green long-sleeve shirt and clasps his hands together in front of him. Facing him is a man seen from behind, suggesting a serious or emotional conversation is taking place. The atmosphere feels intimate and tense, highlighting the boy's vulnerability.
Luca Padovan in “You” Season 1 (Netflix)

Another returning face from Season 1, Joe’s sweet young neighbor, who had to survive his addict mom and her abusive boyfriend Ron, tries to vouch for Joe in a social media testimony, but it only incriminates him further.

Nadia

A young woman with long dark hair smiles warmly while seated at a table in what appears to be a library or study room. She wears a tan leather jacket over a patterned shirt and rests her chin on her hand, giving her full attention to someone off-camera. The softly lit background features rows of bookshelves and a scholarly ambiance, suggesting an engaging conversation in an academic setting
Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia in “You” Season 4 (Netflix)

Joe’s brightest student at Darcy University in London became the Sherlock nipping at his heels by the end of Season 4, but he killed her boyfriend and framed her for it — with Kate’s help on the second point. She makes her grand return toward the end of Season 5 to help take Joe down.

Lady Phoebe

A blonde woman with wavy hair beams with delight, her hands gently pressed together under her chin in a playful, adoring gesture. She wears a silky, light-colored robe and is warmly lit in a cozy, dim room. Behind her hangs a classic-style portrait and soft pink feathers, adding to the scene's rich, vintage ambiance. She appears to be engaging warmly with someone just out of frame.
Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe in “You” Season 4 (Netflix)

Everyone’s favorite sweetheart socialite from Season 4 is back, Tilly Keeper makes a cameo in Season 5 as Lady Phoebe Borehall-Blaxworth, who checks in on Kate when she’s going through a particularly hard time. Last we saw her in Season 4, she was happy as could be and she still seems to be thriving, and months sober, no less.

Marienne Bellamy

A woman with long, platinum blonde braids and a septum piercing stands in a bustling outdoor market, looking off to the side with a tense, suspicious expression. Her brows are furrowed, and her gaze is focused, as if she’s just spotted something alarming or unexpected.
Tati Gabrielle as Marienne in “You.” (Netflix)

Marienne has escaped Joe a few times. First introduced in Season 3, when she fell for Joe in Madre Linda, she returned and ended up barely making it out of Joe’s cage in Season 4. But she enters the fray once again to help in the mission to bring him down for good in the final episodes of Season 5.

Will Bettelheim

One of the few people to make it out of Joe’s glass cage, not only alive but on pretty good terms with his captor, Robin Lord Taylor returns for a cameo as Season 2 survivor Will Bettelheim, who pops up once again to help Joe secure fake IDs.

All five seasons of “You” are streaming now on Netflix.

A close-up of a man with dark curly hair and beard as a woman gently holds his face with both hands. His eyes look distant and vulnerable, lips slightly parted, as he processes the emotional moment. The lighting is soft, casting a warm glow on his expression.
