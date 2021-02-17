Ratings: ‘Young Rock’ Enters the Ring to 5 Million-Plus Viewers

Kenan Thompson’s “Kenan” premiere draws more than 4 million

The Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sitcom topped 5 million total viewers on Tuesday. Immediately following, Kenan Thompson’s “Kenan” debuted to more than 4 million viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 didn’t disappoint either.

NBC’s “Young Rock” just got some pretty grown-up Nielsen numbers from its series premiere.

NBC finished first in the key ratings demo last night, but finished second in total viewers to a trio of CBS reruns.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Young Rock” at 8 p.m. landed a 0.9/6 and 5 million viewers. At 8:30, “Kenan” drew a 0.8/5 and 4.1 million viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 scored a 1.1/6 and 5.6 million viewers. At 10, “Nurses” got a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and third in viewers with 3.4 million. “To Tell the Truth” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9, “Black-ish” got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 received a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers. “Big Sky” did better at 10, when it registered a 0.6/4 and 4 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 2.9 million. “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 3.7 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 got a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with 0.4s. CBS had a 3 share, Univision got a 2. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

CBS aired repeats of “NCIS,” Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer” and “FBI: Most Wanted” last night.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 426,000. “Two Sentence Horror Stories” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 490,000 viewers. At 8:30, the show’s season finale got a 0.1/0 and 392,000 viewers. The “Trickster” finale at 9 received a 0.1/1 and 412,000 viewers.