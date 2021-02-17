Young Rock: Season 1

NBC/Mark Taylor

Ratings: ‘Young Rock’ Enters the Ring to 5 Million-Plus Viewers

by | February 17, 2021 @ 8:23 AM

Kenan Thompson’s “Kenan” premiere draws more than 4 million

NBC’s “Young Rock” just got some pretty grown-up Nielsen numbers from its series premiere.

The Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sitcom topped 5 million total viewers on Tuesday. Immediately following, Kenan Thompson’s “Kenan” debuted to more than 4 million viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 didn’t disappoint either.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

