Young Scooter, Atlanta Rapper, Dies at 39 While Fleeing Police

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died Friday following a severe leg injury he sustained while fleeing the police. He was 39.

The rapper, born Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, was pronounced dead at Grady Marcus Trauma Center in Atlanta. The City of Atlanta Police Department confirmed Bailey’s death at a press conference late Friday night.

Police Lt. Andrew Smith told reporters authorities responded to a call about a weapon in a home. Police set up a perimeter outside the residence upon arrival. Two men fled from the home soon thereafter — one returned to the house and Bailey jumped two fences in an attempt to evade police.

“When officers located [Bailey] on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg,” Smith said. He also clarified the nature of Bailey’s death in response to stories that the rapper was shot by police. “Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing,” Smith added.

Bailey was born in South Carolina in 1986. His family moved to Atlanta when he was young, a decision that directly sparked his rap career.

His first local hit was 2012’s “Colombia,” which he followed up with 2014’s “DI$Function” alongside Future, Juicy J and Young Thug.

Bailey spoke to The Fader about his 2017 release, “Trippple Cross,” in 2018. He explained the project was pretty organic in nature and release. “I drop my mixtape off the mood of the streets,” Bailey said, .”I feel like it’s a lot of crazy s–t going on in the streets right now. I just felt like that would be the strongest title to drop, that ‘Trippple Cross.’”

He also defended his authenticity in rap. “My authentic streetness is what got me still going because there’s a lot of rappers that I looked up to, I mean they’re relevant but nobody really listens to them because they ain’t really out here or reppin’ the streets,” Bailey said.

He also reflected on the ever-evolving rap scene in Atlanta, which he said had changed in part because man people “ain’t even making music sometimes, you can go on Instagram and be funny.”

“It’s not even about the music, it’s about social media,” he added. “A lotta folks are bullshittin’ but it still works. Folks my think my music is bullshit, I just say that’s your opinion. This is the city you gotta break in though, if Atlanta’s not listening to your shit, you might not make it. I think it’s good at the end of the day, it don’t matter what you say, this shit all entertainment. It’s a new rapper coming out everyday. There wasn’t that many rappers coming out back then, they coming every week now.”