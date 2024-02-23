“Young Sheldon” is quickly approaching its end on CBS, after seven strong seasons. So, we thought it only fitting to go back to the beginning.

The “Big Bang Theory” spinoff first premiered on September 25, 2017, starring Iain as the younger version of Jim Parsons’ popular character, Sheldon Cooper. Naturally, fans started freaking out when Armitage hit his growth spurt, marveling at how different he looks now.

But he wasn’t the only cast member who started the show as a literal child. Here’s what each of the cast members looked like at the start of the show, versus what they look like as the show is ending.