“Young Sheldon” is quickly approaching its end on CBS, after seven strong seasons. So, we thought it only fitting to go back to the beginning.
The “Big Bang Theory” spinoff first premiered on September 25, 2017, starring Iain as the younger version of Jim Parsons’ popular character, Sheldon Cooper. Naturally, fans started freaking out when Armitage hit his growth spurt, marveling at how different he looks now.
But he wasn’t the only cast member who started the show as a literal child. Here’s what each of the cast members looked like at the start of the show, versus what they look like as the show is ending.
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper) — Armitage was just nine years old when “Young Sheldon” started. Now, he’s a full-fledged teenager at 15 years old.
Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper) — Like her on-screen brother, Raegan Revord was just nine years old when she began playing Missy Cooper. She’ll turn 17 this year.
Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper) — Just like on the show itself, Montana Jordan was the eldest of the child stars when “Young Sheldon” began. He turns 21 this year.
Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper) — Sheldon’s mother was played on “The Big Bang Theory” by Laurie Metcalf, so who better to play a younger version of her for seven years than her daughter?
Lance Barber (George Cooper) — Sadly, fans will have to say two goodbyes to Lance Barber this year, as the actor has confirmed that his character will die in the final season of “Young Sheldon.”
Annie Potts (Meemaw Cooper) — Finally, we’d end up on Sheldon Cooper’s “mortal enemies” list alongside Wil Wheaton if we didn’t include his Meemaw.
