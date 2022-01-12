Actor Richard Burgi has been fired from CBS’s soap opera “The Young and the Restless” after returning to the set too soon after contacting COVID, TheWrap has confirmed.

Burgi, who joined the cast as Ashland Locke in March, announced the breach himself in an Instagram Live post on Jan. 11, in which he said that he “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy.”

In the video, the actor explained that he had tested positive for COVID over the Christmas hiatus. After testing negative twice, he returned to work after five days – the shorter, economy-friendly amount of days recommended by the Center for Disease Control on Dec. 27.

However the Sony Pictures Television production still has a 10-day protocol, the previous isolation period recommended by the CDC.

“I inadvertently violated the show’s COVID rules and protocols,” said Burgi. “I felt terrible about it. I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is.”

At the time of his post, his fate at the soap seemed to still be up in the air. “I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are,” he said.

On Wednesday, an individual close to the long-running soap’s production confirmed to TheWrap is no longer on the show.

In his video, Burgi also sent his best wishes to the next actor taking over the role. “I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time He’s going to be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast. It’s an amazing show. I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it,” he said.

Burgi recurred as Karl Mayer on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” from 2004-2012 and played Paul Hornsby in the ABC soap “General Hospital” from 2014-2016. His other TV credits include “The Sentinel,” “24,” and “Judging Amy.”