Liza Has Her ‘Moment’ – and at Least 3 Men Vying for Her – in ‘Younger’ Final Season Trailer (Video)

This wait for the final season of “Younger” is getting pretty old, but at least we’ve got a trailer now. And Liza’s (Sutton Foster) love life has options — including a brand new guy who can fill out a wetsuit.

Right, so she probably didn’t gives Charles (Peter Hermann) a hard “yes” on that whole Season 6 marriage proposal cliffhanger.

The drama, which is shifting from TV Land to Paramount+ for its last hoorah, is set to premiere Season 7 on Thursday, April 15. The first four Season 7 episodes will be available to stream on the mid-April premiere date, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Later this year, the final season will air in its entirety on original cable home TV Land.

All six previous seasons of “Younger” are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

If you don’t have time for all that, we can more or less sum up the series with just its title and logline: “Younger” follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets canceled, which checks out these days.

“Younger” is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production.

The series is produced by Darren Star Productions, JAX Media and MTV Entertainment Studios.