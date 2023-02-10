Zen (Steve Zahn)
Zen, yes like the Buddhism, is Debbie’s gardener, or man who lives in the garden, depending on how you look at it. Zen tends to Debbie’s plants, claiming he’s independently wealthy from a tech buyout, and he lives nearby. He’s always crooning tunes on his acoustic guitar, and he has the hots for Debbie, but he doesn’t stand a chance with her. He also surfs.
Steve Zahn is known for films like “Sahara” (2005), “Rescue Dawn” (2006), “A Perfect Getaway” (2009) and “War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017). He also appeared as David Walker in “Where’d You Go Bernadette,” Tucker in “Dallas Buyers Club,” and Frank Heffley in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films. He trained in theater and played roles in “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Sophistry” and “Reality Blues.” He is nominated for an Emmy for his role of Mark Mossbacher in Season 1 of “The White Lotus.” Other TV credits include “The Healing Powers of Dude,” “Valley of the Boom,” “The Crossing,” “Mind Games” and “Treme.”