We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Your Place Or Mine’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Netflix Rom-Com?

A great ensemble backs Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher

| February 10, 2023 @ 1:00 PM

Netflix

Netflix

“Your Place Or Mine,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, arrives on Netflix Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day. A long distance friendship gets tested when the friends in question — Peter (Kutcher) and Debbie (Witherspoon) — swap places so that Debbie can finish a graduate program to get a better job.

 

Peter and Debbie slept together the night they met, but Peter told Debbie the next day that it wouldn’t amount to anything. He offers to come watch her son when the babysitter cancels last minute, and in swapping homes, the two learn a lot about each other. Certain secrets are bigger than others, but both Debbie and Peter start to realize that maybe they should have given things a shot after that night 20 years ago.

 

Here are the cast and characters in “Your Place Or Mine”:

Reese Witherspoon as Debbie in "Your Place Or Mine"
Netflix

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon)

 

Debbie is a single mom living in Los Angeles. She loves routine and structure, so whenever her life deviates from it she gets worried. She’s a bit of a helicopter mom to her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel). Debbi loves to read, but she wants to get a masters in accounting to make more money to cover the medical expenses for her son. She slept with Peter (Ashton Kutcher) 20 years ago, but they became friends after because he had a lot to work on.

 

Reese Witherspoon is known for roles like Tracy Flick in “Election” (199) Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” (2001), June Carter in “Walk the Line” (2005) and Cheryl in “Wild” (2017). TV roles include “Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” and “The Morning Show.” Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine has taken off in adapting books like “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “From Scratch,” “Fair Play,” “Something From Tiffany’s”  and “Little Fires Everywhere.” Upcoming projects include “Daisy Jones & the Six,” and “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

Ashton Kutcher as Peter in "Your Place Or Mine"
Netflix

Peter is a consultant living in New York. When he and Debbie first met 20 years ago, he wanted to be a writer, but that never really panned out. He also struggled with addiction and alcoholism, but Debbie supported him every step of the way. He returns the favor when he offers to watch her son so that she can finish her accounting program in New York. 

 

Ashton Kutcher is most well known for portraying Michael Kelso on “That ‘70s Show.” He plays Reed bennett in “Valentine’s Day,” and he portrayed Steve Jobs in the film “Jobs.” He is also known for portraying Walden Schmidt in “Two and a Half Men,” and more recently he has played Quentin Sellers in “Vengenace” and reprised his role of Michael Kelson in “That ‘90s Show.”

Wesley Kimmel as Jack in "Your Place Or Mine"
Netflix

Jack (Wesley Kimmel)

 

Jack is Debbie’s son. His father, Jimmy isn’t really in the picture because he went off to hike mountains. Jack has a lot of allergies to different foods like nuts. He also has skin problems like eczema and overall too much histamine in his body. 

 

Wesley Kimmel is the nephew of late night talk host Jimmy Kimmel. He has appeared in the show “Good Girls” (202) as Tim, “The Book of Boba Fett” (2021-2022) as Tusken Kid and “WandaVision” (2021).

Jesse Williams in "Your Place Or Mine"
Netflix

Theo Martin (Jesse Owens)

 

Theo is an editor at Duncan Press, a contemporary fiction publisher. Debbie has happened to read all of Duncan’s books, and she proves it when Theo quizzes her on it after their somewhat forced meet cute in a bar where Minka takes her for drinks. Theo and Debbie immediately connect over books, but one book in particular.

 

Jesse Owens has made headlines for his role in “Take Me Out” on Broadway. He also played Dr. Jackson Avery in “Gray’s Anatomy.” He played Holden in “The Cabin in the WOods” (2011,, Eddie Quinlan in “Brooklyn’s Finaest” and Leo in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (2008). He plays Joe Ryan in “Little Fires Everywhere” and Dr. Jackson Avery in “Station 19.”

Steve Zahn in "Your Place Or Mine"
Netflix

Zen (Steve Zahn)

 

Zen, yes like the Buddhism, is Debbie’s gardener, or man who lives in the garden, depending on how you look at it. Zen tends to Debbie’s plants, claiming he’s independently wealthy from a tech buyout, and he lives nearby. He’s always crooning tunes on his acoustic guitar, and he has the hots for Debbie, but he doesn’t stand a chance with her. He also surfs.

 

Steve Zahn is known for films like “Sahara” (2005), “Rescue Dawn” (2006), “A Perfect Getaway” (2009) and “War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017). He also appeared as David Walker in “Where’d You Go Bernadette,” Tucker in “Dallas Buyers Club,” and Frank Heffley in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films. He trained in theater and played roles in “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Sophistry” and “Reality Blues.” He is nominated for an Emmy for his role of Mark Mossbacher in Season 1 of “The White Lotus.” Other TV credits include “The Healing Powers of Dude,” “Valley of the Boom,” “The Crossing,” “Mind Games” and “Treme.”

Tig Notaro in "Your Place Or Mine"
Netflix

Alicia (Tig Notaro)

 

Alicia has known Debbie and Peter for the 20 years that they’ve been friends. She lives in LA and visits Debbie at her job constantly. Alicia roots for Debbie going on a trip and encourages her to put herself out there. She also serves as a listening ear for Peter when he swaps places with Debbie.

 

Tig Notaro is an American stand-up comedian, writer and actress. She was nominated in 2014 for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album at the 56th Grammy Awards. Her special “Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interruped was nominated in 2016 at the 68th annual prime time Emmy Awards, and it was nominated for Best Comedy Album at the 59th annual Grammy Awards. Notaro is known for “One Mississippi,” “Instant Family,” “Army of the Dead” and “Tig Notaro: Drawn.” She appears in an episode of “The Morning Show,” and she also will be seen in Netflix’s “We Have a Ghost” later this month.

Zoe Chao in "Your Place Or Mine" as Minka
Netflix

Minka (Zoe Chao)

 

Minka is one of Peter’s exes, and she meets Debbie when she comes over to Peter’s apartment looking for him. She has a master’s degree in differential calculus, and she and Debbie become fast friends. 

 

Zoe Chao is most well-known for playing Zoë in “The Afterparty,” Sara Yang in “Love Life” and Rosie in “Downhill.” She appeared in “Where’d You Go Bernadette” as Soo-Lin, and she also played Isobel in “Strangers.”