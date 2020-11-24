One America News Network can’t post on YouTube for a week after violating the platform’s rules against spreading coronavirus misinformation. OANN’s channel has also been demonetized.

A spokesperson for YouTube, which is owned by Google, told TheWrap, “Since early in this pandemic, we’ve worked to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation associated with COVID-19 on YouTube. After careful review, we removed a video from OANN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content claiming there’s a guaranteed cure.”

The spokesperson went on, “Additionally, due to repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy and other channel monetization policies, we’ve suspended the channel from the YouTube Partner Program and as a result, its monetization on YouTube.”

A representative for OANN did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The YouTube spokesperson explained that OANN’s channel already used up its lifetime channel warning, which it received previously, also for violating the company’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

The OANN video in question has been removed. YouTube has a three-strikes policy in place that allows a channel to accumulate three strikes before it is terminated.

President Donald Trump has regularly promoted OANN as an alternative to Fox News when he is angry at the larger network. OANN does not yet qualify for Nielsen Media Research ratings and can’t be compared to Fox News or Newsmax beyond the fact that Trump retweets them all.