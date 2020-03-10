YouTube Cancels ‘Impulse’ After 2 Seasons

“Cobra Kai” and “Liza On Demand” are only remaining scripted YouTube Originals

| March 10, 2020 @ 11:50 AM Last Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 1:09 PM

YouTube

YouTube has canceled its sci-fi series “Impulse,” leaving “Cobra Kai” and “Liza on Demand” as the only remaining scripted YouTube Originals.

“‘Impulse’ will not be going forward at YouTube,” showrunner Lauren LeFranc tweeted Monday. “We tried to find a new home, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.”

A rep for YouTube confirmed the cancellation Tuesday.

Also Read: Why YouTube TV's Deal With Sinclair Falls Short

“Obviously, this hurts on a number of levels. Both personally and creatively,” LeFranc continued. “There are challenges that come with being a on a new, fairly unknown streamer, especially given how chock-full the TV landscape is with well-known properties and fantastical worlds.”

LeFranc’s message on Twitter went on to describe the importance of telling stories about victims of sexual assault.

“At its heart, ‘Impulse’ is a show about a young woman grappling with her sexual assault and the trauma surrounding it. I would have loved to continue Henry Coles’ journey. In the way I feel she deserves. To provide her with some light at the end of that damn tunnel; some hope,” she wrote. “To have her realize that despite all the terrible things she experienced, and the complicated decisions she made as a result, that her life was so much more than what happened to her in that truck. If nothing else, I hope we were able to give voice to those who sorely need it. To the survivors, the outsiders, to those struggling to do the best they can with what they’ve got… we see you. Thank you to our ‘Impulse’ fans and the critics who found our show. Damn, I’m going to miss writing it.”

The Evolution of Daniel Radcliffe: From 'Harry Potter' to 'Equus' to 'Miracle Workers' (Photos)

  • BBC
  • Columbia Pictures
  • Warner Bros.
  • Warner Bros.
  • Warner Bros.
  • Warner Bros.
  • Warner Independent Pictures
  • PBS
  • Daniel Radcliffe Equus Photo by: Carol Rosegg
  • Warner Bros.
  • Warner Bros.
  • CBS Films
  • Sony Pictures Classic
  • Dimension Films
  • Entertainment One
  • BBC Worldwide
  • BBC Two
  • 20th Century Fox
  • Swiss Army Man Paul Dano Daniel Radcliffe A24
  • Summit Entertainment
  • Lionsgate Premiere
  • Umbrella Entertainment
  • Momentum Pictures
  • Altitude Film
  • Miracle Workers Warner Bros. Television
  • Signature Entertainment
1 of 27

Just take a look at his impressive body of work

Daniel Radcliffe began acting when he was 6 years old, playing a monkey in a school play. By the time he was 12, he was an international movie star, taking on the role of Harry Potter in a series of film adaptations of J.K. Rowling's books. He has gone on to portray everything from a World War I soldier killed in battle to a talking corpse with digestive issues to a political prisoner. Just take a look at his impressive résumé.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue