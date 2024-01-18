YouTube Cuts 100 Staffers Amid Wider Google Layoffs

YouTube is cutting 100 employees as part of parent company Google’s more extensive layoffs, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the Times, workers from YouTube’s operations and creator management teams were informed by email that their positions had been eliminated.

“We’ve made the decision to eliminate some roles and say goodbye to some of our teammates,” YouTube’s chief business officer, Mary Ellen Coe, wrote in a note to employees that was obtained by the Times.

Everyone in the Americas and and Asia-Pacific region “who is or may be impacted will be notified by the end of day today,” Coe wrote.

The 100 YouTube employees can apply for other positions at the company within the next 60 days, but are not guaranteed to be placed.



“We’re continuing to support any impacted employees as they look for new roles here at Google and beyond,” a spokesperson for the tech company said.

The total number of YouTube employees, as of Tuesday, stood at 7,173 people, a source told the Times.

Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 staffers in several divisions, including services, engineering and voice-activated product Google Assistant, per TechCrunch.

“As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in statement at the time.

“To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally,” the statement continued.

Layoffs have been taking place across several tech companies. Reductions have been announced by Prime Video and MGM Studios, Audible, Instagram and Pixar so far this month. As TheWrap reported on Monday, Pixar will eliminate 20% of its workforce in the coming year.