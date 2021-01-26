YouTube Extends Trump Suspension Over ‘Ongoing Potential for Violence’

YouTube on Tuesday said it was extending its suspension of former President Donald Trump’s account. The Google-owned company isn’t offering a timeline on when Trump could possibly return to the world’s biggest video site, instead saying he’ll merely “remain suspended” for the time being, according to CNET, the first outlet to report the news.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended,” YouTube said in a statement to the outlet. “Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments.”

That wording echoes YouTube’s reasoning for suspending Trump’s account earlier this month, about a week after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. YouTube initially suspended Trump for a minimum of seven days and extended its suspension once already last week. Trump’s removal from YouTube came as he was kicked off several top tech platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

Trump is currently barred from posting to his official YouTube channel, and users are also unable to comment on his posts.

