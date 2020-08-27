YouTube domino artist Lily Hevesh is in development with Endemol Shine North America, the producer of “Lego Masters” and “MasterChef,” for a domino art competition series called “Domino Effect.”

Hevesh’s YouTube channel, Hevesh5, has three million subscribers and has garnered over a billion views on her content, which revolves around building huge and intricate domino structures and then knocking them down.

The 21-year-old Boston-based artist has led domino builds for Will Smith’s film “Collateral Beauty” and “Saturday Night Live.” She also helped launch Katy Perry’s last album with a special “Witness” themed domino structure, and has collaborated on projects with brands like Ford, Disney Pixar, LEGO, Honda and Gillette. Hevesh also shares the 2017 Guinness World Record for largest domino circle field and is a member of a 19-person team that broke the American domino record for toppling 250,000 dominoes in one creation. She was listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list this year for Art & Style, and has a line of toppling dominoes sold at Amazon and Walmart.

Also Read: How 'Drag Race' Pulled Off That Jaw-Dropping Season Premiere Performance

The Endemol Shine team will be shopping the show out to networks in the coming weeks.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Endemol Shine to bring domino art to television,” said Hevesh. “It is very exciting knowing that this domino competition show will introduce families to this incredible art form. Building off the success of Endemol Shine’s ‘LEGO Masters,’ I know the show is in the best hands and I can’t wait to get going.”

“Lily Hevesh is truly an innovator in every sense of the word and she has helped make domino art a wildly popular global sensation,” said Sharon Levy, President of unscripted and scripted television at Endemol Shine North America. “We are thrilled to be teaming with Lily to topple onto television with mesmerizing and mind-blowing domino builds where one slight move can be the difference between ultimate victory or pure disaster.”

Watch Hevesh topple 15,000 dominoes in the video below.