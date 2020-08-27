YouTube domino artist Lily Hevesh is in development with Endemol Shine North America, the producer of “Lego Masters” and “MasterChef,” for a domino art competition series called “Domino Effect.”
Hevesh’s YouTube channel, Hevesh5, has three million subscribers and has garnered over a billion views on her content, which revolves around building huge and intricate domino structures and then knocking them down.
The 21-year-old Boston-based artist has led domino builds for Will Smith’s film “Collateral Beauty” and “Saturday Night Live.” She also helped launch Katy Perry’s last album with a special “Witness” themed domino structure, and has collaborated on projects with brands like Ford, Disney Pixar, LEGO, Honda and Gillette. Hevesh also shares the 2017 Guinness World Record for largest domino circle field and is a member of a 19-person team that broke the American domino record for toppling 250,000 dominoes in one creation. She was listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list this year for Art & Style, and has a line of toppling dominoes sold at Amazon and Walmart.
The Endemol Shine team will be shopping the show out to networks in the coming weeks.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Endemol Shine to bring domino art to television,” said Hevesh. “It is very exciting knowing that this domino competition show will introduce families to this incredible art form. Building off the success of Endemol Shine’s ‘LEGO Masters,’ I know the show is in the best hands and I can’t wait to get going.”
“Lily Hevesh is truly an innovator in every sense of the word and she has helped make domino art a wildly popular global sensation,” said Sharon Levy, President of unscripted and scripted television at Endemol Shine North America. “We are thrilled to be teaming with Lily to topple onto television with mesmerizing and mind-blowing domino builds where one slight move can be the difference between ultimate victory or pure disaster.”
From Wags to Riches: 11 of TV's Most Famous Dogs (Photos)
In honor of #NationalDogDay, we look back at some of the small screen's most recognizable canine stars.
Pal, the original Lassie, made $4,000 a week in 1954 or $51,000 in today's world. Lassie has since been played by 10 generations of Pal's descendants.
Rex Features
Flame Jr., also known as Rin Tin Tin IV, starred in the TV hit ABC show "The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" from 1954-59. The famed dog was responsible for increasing the popularity of German shepherds as family pets and was nominated for the American Humane Association's PATSY Award for animal performers.
"Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" Season 1 Episode 12
Moose, the Jack Russell terrier who played Eddie on "Frasier" (1993-2004), earned a cool $10,000 per episode. In total, Eddie earned $3.2 million in his 11-year run. He also received more fan mail than any of his costars! Fun fact: Eddie's biological son, Enzo, took over the role after his dad retired.
Getty Images
Gidget, the 12-pound chihuahua known for the ubiquitous catchphrase, "Yo quiero Taco Bell!" was propelled to stardom after landing the lucrative fast-food campaign in the late '90s. She also starred as Bruiser's mom in 2003's "Legally Blonde 2" alongside Reese Witherspoon.
1999 Taco Bell Commercial/Video Archeology
Even though Sadie isn't exactly a TV star, Oprah Winfrey's cocker spaniel was mentioned so many times on her show, she became almost as famous as her gazillionaire owner. In 2009, Dogtime.com reported that Oprah set aside $30 million for her five dogs, including Sadie.
Instagram
Cookie Frankel, "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel's dog, has more than 25,000 followers on Twitter. The Lhasa apso gets regular massages and is constantly fed antioxidant-rich carrots. "Everyday is a spa day for her," Bethenny has said.
Instagram
"Million Dollar Listing" star Fredrik Eklund insists his miniature dachshund, Fritzy, needs a big living room to play in. But Eklund is realistic, insisting he would never spend more than $2 million on his dog's digs. Moderation is key, people.
Instagram
Giggy, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump's Pomeranian, is perhaps one of TV's most pampered pups, with his own personal chef and Twitter account. He has become such a fan favorite that he now makes his own red carpet appearances, rich owner in tow.
Getty Images
Stewart, a Pembroke Welsh corgi, played who played Captain Raymond Holt’s dog Cheddar for much of the run of the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine Nine" -- often featured in the show's elaborate shenanigans. Stewart died in 2019 at age 13.
NBC
Brigitte, a French bulldog "actress," best known for her role as Stella on ABC's hit comedy "Modern Family," won Best Dog in a Television Series at the inaugural Golden Collar Awards in 2012.
The American Human Association
On the last seven seasons of “Modern Family,” Beatrice replaced Brigitte as the beloved bulldog Stella owned by Ed O'Neill's Jay Pritchard. Beatrice died in March 2020 -- just weeks after production wrapped on the long-running sitcom's series finale.
ABC
1 of 12
Hollywood’s most spoiled four-legged stars
In honor of #NationalDogDay, we look back at some of the small screen's most recognizable canine stars.