YouTube Scores First Naming-Rights Deal With 6,000-Seat Venue in LA

Sixteen years after launching, YouTube has landed its first naming-rights deal, with the Google-owned video giant on Monday announcing its name will be on the new 6,000-seat venue at the Hollywood Park complex in Inglewood, California.

The new venue — part of a larger complex connected to SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Rams and Chargers — will be dubbed the YouTube Theater when it opens later this summer. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but YouTube will have the naming rights to the theater for a decade.

The venue itself is a 227,000 square foot, three-story indoor venue that includes a 6,100 square-foot stage. Construction is still ongoing, but the theater is expected to be completed by midsummer.

“YouTube Theater will drive the uniqueness of YouTube by combining physical, ‘in real life’ events that bring creators and fans together, while simultaneously sharing ​that same event​ experience with our two billion global monthly users through livestreams and VOD content,” Angela Courtin, YouTube’s VP of Brand Marketing, said in a statement. “YouTube creators and artists are the heart of YouTube and YouTube Theater adds to the portfolio of opportunities to drive their creativity, build their businesses, grow their communities and so much more.”

You can check out an artist’s rendering of the venue above and below:

YouTube Theater will host “a multitude of events,” according to the venue’s new website, including “concerts, comedy shows, esports tournaments, award shows, community gatherings and more.” Caifanes’ Sept. 4 show is the first act listed at the venue; other artists lined up to perform this year include Pitbull, Black Pumas, Erasure, Devo, TLC and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.