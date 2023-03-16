YouTube TV Raises Monthly Subscription Fee by 12%

YouTube TV’s monthly subscription rate is going up by 12%, from $64.99 to $72.99, the company said Thursday.

“As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service,” read a tweet shared Thursday morning. They went on to add that the changes will go into effect on April 18.

However, the price of the 4K Plus add-on is decreasing from $19.99 per month to $9.99 per month.

An update for our members. As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 16, 2023

At least one Twitter user suggested that the price jump was due to YouTube’s new streaming deal with NFL Sunday Ticket.

“This was raised due to NFL Sunday Ticket…at least be honest with your customers,” wrote @Bisha1969.

Others hoped that the new package would also include Major League Baseball. “Price increase = getting us back MLB Network right? RIGHT?!,” tweeted Ray Silva.

“You absolutely better figure out MLB Network and Bally Regionals at this price level and get them back on your service immediately we’re paying more for less content it’s absolutely unethical,” wrote @LonkFromATL.

The last time the live TV streaming service raised its prices was in 2020, when the subscription fee jumped from $49.99 to $64.99. The service initially launched in 2017 for $35 per month.