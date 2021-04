YouTube’s ad sales hit $6 billion in Q1, representing a 50% year-over-year spike for the internet’s dominant video site, according to Alphabet’s first quarter financial report on Tuesday afternoon.

Overall, Alphabet — the parent company of Google and YouTube — reported $55.3 billion in Q1 revenue, up 34% year-over-year. Alphabet did not mention in its shareholder letter how much of its revenue was attributable to YouTube TV subscriptions.

More to come…