Yvonne Orji on How a Beauty Pageant (and a Little Help From Above) Led Her to Comedy | Podcast

“I was like, God, I need your help because I don’t know what else to do,” she says

| June 7, 2020 @ 1:10 PM

Yvonne Orji did not get into comedy the way most comedians do — her first foray into performing came about when she entered a beauty pageant and then forgot she needed a talent.

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, the “Insecure” star told our host Sharon Waxman that while she was getting a master’s degree to make her parents happy (“The only thing that Nigerians love more than education is more education) her brother suggested she entered a pageant.

“And I entered the pageant, forgot about it, and two weeks before they’re like, ‘Well, we need your talent,'” she explained. “And I was like, I don’t know, what are you talking about? I don’t have a talent. All my talents are making straight As. So how can I do that on stage?”

That’s when Yvonne Orji says she turned to her faith for guidance.

“And at that point, I was like, ‘God, I need your help because I don’t know what else to do,'” she said. “And loud as day, there’s nothing else to explain it other than like, the Holy Spirit said do comedy.”

Watch the video above to see the full interview with Yvonne Orji and you can listen to the full episode of “TheWrap-Up” below.

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.

