Yvonne Orji did not get into comedy the way most comedians do — her first foray into performing came about when she entered a beauty pageant and then forgot she needed a talent.
On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, the “Insecure” star told our host Sharon Waxman that while she was getting a master’s degree to make her parents happy (“The only thing that Nigerians love more than education is more education) her brother suggested she entered a pageant.
“And I entered the pageant, forgot about it, and two weeks before they’re like, ‘Well, we need your talent,'” she explained. “And I was like, I don’t know, what are you talking about? I don’t have a talent. All my talents are making straight As. So how can I do that on stage?”
That’s when Yvonne Orji says she turned to her faith for guidance.
“And at that point, I was like, ‘God, I need your help because I don’t know what else to do,'” she said. “And loud as day, there’s nothing else to explain it other than like, the Holy Spirit said do comedy.”
Here's when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
