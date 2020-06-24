Poor Yvonne Strahovski, she just wants to “be loved” in the trailer for Netflix’s “Stateless,” which hails from co-star Cate Blanchett — is that too much to ask? Unfortunately, in this upcoming summer series, it certainly appears to be.

“Stateless” follows four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert: an airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult, an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution, a young father escaping a dead-end job and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures and Blanchett and Andrew Upton’s Dirty Films, and co-created by Blanchett, Tony Ayres, and Elise McCredie, “Stateless” stars Blanchett, Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Dominic West and Soraya Heidari.

“‘Stateless’ has been a labour of love for many years and we could not be more thrilled that it will reach an international audience via Netflix,” series co-creators Cate Blanchett, Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie said Wednesday in a joint statement. “The issues addressed in the series have universal resonance but have been cloaked in silence and muddied by fear and misinformation. Our hope is that ‘Stateless’ will generate a global conversation around our systems of border protection and how our humanity has been affected by them.”

The series debuts on Netflix on July 8, 2020.

Watch the trailer via the video above.