Yvonne Strahovski Just Wants to ‘Be Loved’ in Trailer for Cate Blanchett’s Netflix Drama ‘Stateless’ (Video)

Not happening here

| June 24, 2020 @ 8:02 AM Last Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 8:21 AM

Poor Yvonne Strahovski, she just wants to “be loved” in the trailer for Netflix’s “Stateless,” which hails from co-star Cate Blanchett — is that too much to ask? Unfortunately, in this upcoming summer series, it certainly appears to be.

“Stateless” follows four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert: an airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult, an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution, a young father escaping a dead-end job and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures and Blanchett and Andrew Upton’s Dirty Films, and co-created by Blanchett, Tony Ayres, and Elise McCredie, “Stateless” stars Blanchett, Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Dominic West and Soraya Heidari.

Also Read: 'Unsolved Mysteries' Reboot Trailer Promises Disappearances, Deaths and the Paranormal (Video)

“‘Stateless’ has been a labour of love for many years and we could not be more thrilled that it will reach an international audience via Netflix,” series co-creators Cate Blanchett, Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie said Wednesday in a joint statement. “The issues addressed in the series have universal resonance but have been cloaked in silence and muddied by fear and misinformation. Our hope is that ‘Stateless’ will generate a global conversation around our systems of border protection and how our humanity has been affected by them.”

The series debuts on Netflix on July 8, 2020.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

'Hollywood': Here Are All the Real People Who Appear in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series (Photos)

  • HOLLYWOOD
  • Hollywood Queen Latifah Hattie McDaniel Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Jack Picking Rock Hudson Getty Images/Netflix
  • Jim Parsons in Hollywood Netflix
  • Hollywood Anthony Coons Guy Madison Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Samuel Caleb Walker Rory Calhoun Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michelle Krusiec Anna May Wong Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Joe Marinelli Sidney Franklin Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Timothy Dvorak Irving Thalberg Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Camille Natta Luise Rainer Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Fred Grandy C Aubrey Smith Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Frank Crim Mickey Cohen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel London George Cukor Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Billy Boyd Noel Coward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Paget Brewster Tallulah Bankhead Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Katie McGuinness Vivien Leigh Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Darren Richardson Cole Porter Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Carrie Gibson Dorothy Arzner Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Aidan Bristow George Hurrell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Harriet Harris Eleanor Roosevelt Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel Hagen Joseph Breen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Holly Kaplan Hedda Hopper Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Mitch Eakins Robert Montgomery Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Dan Sachoff Fredric March Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Rachel Emerson Rosalind Russell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Ashley Wood Loretta Young Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Marie Oldenbourg Susan Hayward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Brett Holland George Murphy Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood David Gilchrist Donald Crisp Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michael Saltzman Ernest Borgnine Getty Images/Netflix
1 of 30

Rock Hudson and Anna May Wong aren’t the only 1940s stars who stop by

Most of the main players in Ryan Murphy's new period drama "Hollywood" are fictional, but a number of real stars, filmmakers and movie executives from the 1940s are also portrayed on the miniseries. From the trio of actors who have sizable roles to the blink-and-you-missed-it cameos, here's the complete rundown of who's real in "Hollywood."

Also Read: Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ to Create a Better World

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE