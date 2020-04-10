Discovery has announced its lineup of programming to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, and it’s lead by an hourlong environmental special featuring Zac Efron and hosted by Vine and Tik Tok star Zach King, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Titled “The Great Global Clean Up,” Efron and King will be joined by celebrities inc luding Lil Dicky, Liza Koshy, and Cody Simpson to talk about the efforts being made to clean up our planet. The special will travel to different locations around the world, including a beach cleanup in Efron’s hometown in California. Efron will also interview Denis Hayes, who founded Earth Day in 1970.

“The Great Global Cleanup” will air April 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT immediately following a special one-hour episode of “Josh Gates Tonight” in which Gates will interview a list of celebrity guests and environmental experts about their commitment to preserving planet Earth.

Discovery also added another new special, tentatively titled “Impossible Croc Rescue.” Animal expert Forrest Galante travels to Indonesia to help local guides save the life of a man-eating saltwater crocodile who has a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck.

The three brand-new specials join previously announced programming including the 2019 documentary “The Story of Plastic,” “Racing Extinction,” which features artists and activities exploring how carbon emissions are linked to endangered species, and an encore mini-marathon of the series “Serengeti” about African wildlife narrated by “Us” star Lupita Nyong’o.

Here is the full schedule of Earth Day programming along with credits, from Discovery:

