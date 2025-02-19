Zachary Levi Says Supporting Trump Was More Important Than ‘Saving My Career’

Zachary Levi had a “crossing the Rubicon” moment when he decided late in the 2024 campaign to support Donald Trump.

While speaking with Megyn Kelly on her SiriusXM show, Levi explained how his support for Trump came after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was brought into the fold and he had a meeting with Tulsi Gabbard – which was set up by a mutual friend the actor was training with at a gym.

“We’re sitting down and we’re all having coffee and I’m telling her ‘I think you’re awesome, I love what you stand for, I love that you have the balls to have been Democrat your entire career but recognize that the party has been lost. The values that it once held, a lot of values that I even agree with, have been lost and you see that those values have transferred over here and you’re supporting Trump,’” Levi said. “I love all that, and I share all these same concerns, and I want to be able to help in all of this but I’m not sure what to do because I’m in Hollywood and that’s a wacky thing.”

Gabbard reached out to the “Chuck” alum a few weeks later with a pitch. She and RFK Jr. were hitting the campaign trail for Trump and wanted him to moderate a conversation with them. Levi paused at the offer before deciding to take a risk and jump.

“I told her, ‘I got to think and pray on this, because this is really crossing the rubicon,’” he said. “But I did and I felt peace. I felt peace because I knew that this was more important than saving my career. I think that we too often fall into these paradigms, these thought processes of self preservation, and it’s not good. We need to be wise, and we want to survive, and we want to live and flourish and all those things, but we can’t merely make decisions off of, ‘Well, I hope nothing bad happens to me.’ No, we’ve got to sacrifice.”

Levi earned some notoriety in Hollywood circles for his vocal support of RFK Jr. during the election. On an episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, the host even called out the actor for being canceled for choosing to support Trump after RFK Jr. dropped out of the presidential race. Levi laughed off the accusation.

“No. For coming out and voting for Trump? I mean, listen, I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are going to be,” Levi said. “I already had multiple jobs I was in the process of shooting or that I have yet to shoot, and none of those have been compromised.”

Watch the full interview with Levi and Kelly above.