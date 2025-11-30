‘Home Improvement’ and ‘Tokyo Drift’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again, 6th Time in 5 Years

Zachery Ty Bryan, the troubled star of “Home Improvement” and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” was arrested for the sixth time in five years in Oregon on Saturday for violating a probation agreement.

The 44-year-old was being held without bail in Eugene and is due for release on Wednesday, according to jail records, for violating probation on a previous domestic assault conviction. His fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and held on five charges, including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and attempted assault.

Bryan was most recently arrested in January for second-degree domestic violence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Cartwright, who shares three children with the former teen actor, told police he choked and punched her.

Bryan was arrested twice in 2024, in October and February, on DUI charges. The year before, Bryan was charged with misdemeanor harassment, third-degree robbery and fourth-degree felony assault; the latter charge was resolved with probation, which is set to expire late next year.

Bryan was also arrested in 2020 for allegedly strangling his now-ex girlfriend at their Oregon home.

The nature of the weekend arrest was not available in jail records. It could not immediately be determined whether he had retained legal representation.

Bryan is widely known for playing Brad Taylor on the 1990s ABC sitcom starring Tim Allen, but he has also appeared in the films “True Heart” and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” as well as Netflix and Adi Shankar’s “The Guardians of Justice,” which debuted in 2022.