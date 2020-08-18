Nickelodeon Hires Zack Olin as Senior Vice President of Live-Action

Nickelodeon hired Zack Olin to the role of senior vice president of live-action Tuesday.
In the newly-created role, Olin will partner with Shauna Phelan, who serves as senior vice president of live-action scripted content. Together they will oversee scripted series, movies and specials in the company’s scripted division.
Olin will report to Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids and Family Entertainment. He will be based in Hollywood.
In Olin’s previous role at Nickelodeon, he served as a live-action development consultant. Before that, he was at ABC Studios, which he joined in 2011, and where he spent several years as vice president of creative development at ABC Studios, overseeing series like “Grown-ish,” “Speechless,” “The Kids Are Alright” and “The Real O’Neals.”
Prior to that, Olin served as executive director of current programming at ABC Network Entertainment, where he oversaw “Happy Endings,” “Cougar Town,” “Better Off Ted,” “Samantha Who?” and “Body of Proof” as well as story and animation for the animated series “Schoolhouse Rock! Earth.”
He has also worked at Fox Broadcasting, where he was on the development and current programming teams working on “American Dad” and managing series like “The Simpsons,” “That 70’s Show,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “MadTV.”
Canceled, Recast, Reshot: 6 Times an Actor Accused of Wrongdoing Was Totally Erased From a Film (Photos)
In the #MeToo era, when an actor is accused of wrongdoing and the film or TV project is already under way -- or even wrapped -- sometimes directors and producers go back and reshoot their scenes with a replacement.
"All the Money in the World"
After Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, director Ridley Scott went back into production on "All the Money in the World" and reshot all of the actor's scenes, this time with Christopher Plummer playing billionaire J. Paul Getty. (Plummer received an Oscar nomination for the role.)
BBC had already shot a new adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic with "Gossip Girl" alum Ed Westwick as the rough-around-the-edges son of a wealthy family. But after Westwick faced accusations of sexual misconduct, the network went back and re-shot the limited series with "Magic City" alum Christian Cooke.
BBC/Amazon Prime
"Wonder Park"
Ken Hudson Campbell ("Armageddon") replaced Jeffrey Tambor as the voice of Boomer the Bear in Paramount's 2019 animated film months after the Emmy-winning "Transparent" star was accused of harassment on the set of that series.
Kian Lawley had already shot his supporting role in the 2018 Black Lives Matter-themed drama "The Hate U Give" when old clips of the YouTuber spouting the N-word resurfaced; producers re-shot his scenes with "Riverdale" star KJ Apa in the role.
In August 2020, Netflix announced that Zack Snyder would do reshoots of his already-wrapped zombie-hunting movie with Tig Notaro replacing Chris D'Elia following online accusations that D'Elia had engaged in predatory behavior with underage girls (he has denied the accusations).
It all started with Christopher Plummer replacing Kevin Spacey in “All the Money in the World”
In the #MeToo era, when an actor is accused of wrongdoing and the film or TV project is already under way -- or even wrapped -- sometimes directors and producers go back and reshoot their scenes with a replacement.