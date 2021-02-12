Zawe Ashton to Play the Villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

“Velvet Buzzsaw’s” Zawe Ashton has been cast to play the villain opposite Brie Larson in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Captain Marvel 2,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Candyman” director Nia DaCosta is set to direct the “Captain Marvel” sequel. Megan McDonnell (“Wandavision”) wrote the script for the sequel.

2019’s “Captain Marvel,” starring Brie Larson as the title character, grossed $1.1 billion worldwide. “Ms. Marvel” headliner Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris also on board to star in the sequel.

Few story details have been made public so far, but Marvel said at 2019’s Comic-Con that the show would lead directly into the events of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” It was also announced at the time that the show would feature Photon, a grown-up version of the “Captain Marvel” character Monica Rambeau.

“Captain Marvel” starred Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who was recovered by the Kree after mysterious circumstances and was transformed into the titular superhero at the cost of her memories. After crash-landing back on Earth during the 1990s, Carol must recover her past self and save the planet from getting caught in an intergalactic conflict with the help of future SHIELD director Nick Fury.

Marvel studios head Kevin Feige teased the sequel at 2019’s San Diego Comic Con, “We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2 and we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”

Ashton first broke out on the TV series “Fresh Meat” and recently starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix’s “Velvet Buzzsaw.”

Zawe Ashton is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

“Captain Marvel 2” is set to be released on Nov. 11, 2022.

Deadline first reported the news.