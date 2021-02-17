Zendaya is this year’s recipient of the SeeHer Award at the upcoming 26th annual Critics Choice Awards. The award recognizes a woman who embodies the values of the SeeHer movement to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women on screen.

Zendaya’s co-star from “Malcolm & Marie” John David Washington will present her with the award in a ceremony on Sunday, March 7 that will air on the CW at 7 p.m. ET/PT and hosted by Taye Diggs.

SeeHer is the leading global movement for accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a collective of leading marketers, media organizations and industry influencers committed to creating advertising and media content that portrays women and girls as they truly are. The past winners of the award are Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Claire Foy, and Gal Gadot.

“We are so proud to be a part of the Critics Choice Awards, and celebrating our fifth SeeHer Award,” Nadine Karp McHugh, president, SeeHer, said in a statement. “We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021. One of the busiest rising stars in Hollywood – with a generation of Disney Channel fans, Marvel devotees and ‘Euphoria’ evangelists – she is a role model and leading voice of her generation. From being the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to using her platform to advocate for Black women in Hollywood, she is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is.”

Zendaya this year starred in Netflix’s “Malcolm & Marie” opposite John David Washington, a romance that she filmed during the pandemic. Her role in the film also earned her a Critics Choice Award nomination this year.

Zendaya is best known for her roles on “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and she’ll next be seen in Warner Bros.’ “Dune” opening in theaters October 2021.

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig. The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be an in-person/virtual hybrid, with Diggs and some of the evening’s presenters filming from a stage in Los Angeles, and nominees appearing remotely from various locations around the world.