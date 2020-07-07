The title of Amazon’s crime drama series “ZeroZeroZero” is never mentioned in the show itself, nor is it explained in the book by Roberto Saviano on which it is based. But the meaning behind the phrase has a lot to do with the powdery white drug that the series focuses on.
“In Italy, there are various levels of purity in flour,” showrunner Gina Gardini explained in a panel discussion with actors Andrea Riseborough and Harold Torres for TheWrap’s Virtual Screening Series moderated by “Raging Bull” and “Taxi Driver” screenwriter Paul Schrader and presented by Amazon.
“There’s type zero, and type zero zero is the most pure,” she continued. “So Roberto [Saviano] had a play on that, creating something even more pure than double zero flour, and it’s zero zero zero.”
The series is a branch off of the popular ITV mafia series “Gomorrah,” which shares creators Leonardo Fasoli and Stefano Sollima, and on which Gardini also served as showrunner. The two shows are both based on books by Saviano.
“When Roberto [Saviano] pitched the book, there were only seven pages. And the first seven pages of this book is a first-person monologue which describes your life and how everything that is involved in your life… whether you use it, you buy it, you sell it, you’ve never seen it, is affected by cocaine,” Gardini said. “And this larger theme that cocaine is the most widely distributed commodity in the world, that it sustains the global economy, and without it, there would be an economic collapse on the level of which we’ve never seen before.”
It was from that monologue that the idea for the Amazon series was born.
“This idea of making another crime series but on a massive global stage was what intrigued us… We spent three years just crisscrossing the globe,” Gardini said. “We came up with the idea of following a single shipment of cocaine, a massive shipment of cocaine, and approaching our story with three main worlds: The people who buy it, the people who sell it, and the people who broker the deal.”
Gardini said the project took over five years to complete from start to finish and involved 151 days of shooting, which required traveling first from New Orleans, Louisiana, then to Mexico, Italy, and finally to Morocco.
Riseborough, who plays Emma Lynwood in the series, said one of her favorite places to shoot was in a small town in Calabria, a region in Southern Italy, that had been abandoned after an earthquake in 1973.
“There were literally people’s utilities bills from 1973, just left in the buildings,” she said. “The only things that were there were two little rabid puppies that we ended up helping down the mountain. That was a really memorable time, and also the scenes were so memorable towards the end of the series.”
Gardini said that the most challenging location to shoot in was Mexico, and detailed a startling encounter they had there with local police.
“Despite the years of going back and forth and months of prep, after three days of shooting, we were shut down because our shoot coincided with the national elections,” she said. “Federales came to our set pointing guns and basically said, ‘Get out of town.’ That was the biggest issue because it had a snowball effect on us. We had to shut down and re-prep and move location in Mexico. That said, our experience in Mexico was incredible.”
Riseborough also spoke about her experience shooting the final scene of the season, and of the odd benefits of shooting it smack in the middle of the production schedule.
“As Emma, I walked into a complete tumult of blood and the sadness of a family gathered, going very wrong. And I think it was just important because (you’re hardly ever) able to see the whole landscape of the piece at once, to just be present with where we were, to take in the reality of the situation and to know what’s gone before,” she said. “It maps out your trajectory in an odd way, if you do it halfway through. You know what you have to get to in the end. It’s surreal.”
Torres, who plays Manuel Contreras, said he didn’t know the scene was going to be the very last one at the time they filmed it.
“I remember when I was working with her, I tried to be the same level of [strength]. All the characters are very strong, and that makes the level of execution very high. I was thinking very much about how they’re going to be together in that moment, and the only thing that was important for me was not to try to intimidate her and not to try to be more evil than the character is,” he said. “It was important in all my work with this character [not to] play him that way — don’t try to be charming… It’s a strong scene and I felt something very important in that moment, even if I didn’t know that’s the end of the story.”
Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)
The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media that we have lost.
Terrence McNally, a four-time Tony Award-winning playwright, died on March 24 at the age of 81 of complications from the coronavirus. His works included "Master Class," "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune," which later became a film with Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino.
Getty Images
Italian actress Lucia Bosè, who starred in such films as Michelangelo Antonioni’s "Story of a Love Affair" (1950) and Juan Antonio Bardem’s "Death of a Cyclist" (1955), died on March 23 of pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, according to the Guardian. She was 89.
Getty Images
Chef Floyd Cardoz, winner of "Top Chef Masters" Season 3, died at the age of 59 of coronavirus complications on March 25.
Getty Images
Mark Blum, who starred in "Desperately Seeking Susan," "Crocodile Dundee" and the Lifetime/Netflix series "You," died on March 26 of coronavirus complications. The veteran character actor and regular on New York City stages was 69.
Getty Images
Maria Mercader, a CBS News veteran who worked for over 30 years as a reporter and talent director, died March 29 after testing positive for coronavirus. She was 54.
CBS News
Grammy-winning country music singer Joe Diffie died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He announced his diagnosis just two days prior.
Getty Images
American rock musician Alan Merrill, best known for co-writing and recording the original version of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died March 29 of complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.
Getty Images
Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, whose career spanned decades, died March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 70.
YouTube
Andrew Jack, a dialect coach who most recently was hired to work with Robert Pattinson on the new Batman movie, died March 31 of complications from coronavirus, TMZ reports. He also appeared in "Star Wars: Episode VII" as a member of Leia's resistance. Jack was 76.
Disney
Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne singer and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" contribute, died at the age of 52 from coronavirus complications on April 1.
Getty
Ellis Marsalis Jr., New Orleans jazz legend and father of Wynton and Branford Marsalis, died at 85 from COVID-19 complications, Branford said. "Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz... He was a teacher, a father, and an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy and the wonder he showed the world," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said also.
Getty
Eddie Large, one-half of the comedy duo Little and Large, died April 2 after contracting coronavirus while hospitalized for heart failure. He was 78.
Getty
Sergio Rossi, the Italian shoe designer, died at age 84 after being hospitalized with the virus, the brand confirmed in an Instagram post Friday.
Getty
Patricia Bosworth, a stage and screen actress turned journalist who penned celebrity biographies, died April 2 from complications of the coronavirus. She was 86.
Getty
Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints legendary kicker who was born without toes on his right foot and wore a flat shoe that he kicked with, died on April 4 from complications of COVID-19.
YouTube
John Prine, one of the most influential and revered folk and country songwriters of the last 50 years, died on April 6 at the age of 73 after being infected with the COVID-19 virus.
Getty
Allen Garfield, who appeared in such films as “The Conversation,” “Nashville” and “Irreconcilable Differences,” died April 7 due to coronavirus complications, according to his sister. He was 80.
Getty
Charles Gregory, an Emmy-nominated hairstylist who frequently collaborated with Tyler Perry on his films and TV shows, died of complications from COVID-19 on April 8.
Charles Gregory/YouTube
Hilary Heath, an actress and producer who starred opposite Vincent Price in horror movies in the late 1960s and early '70s, died in April of COVID-19 complications. She was 74.
American International Pictures
Rick May, a voice actor best known to gamers as the husky-throated Soldier in Team Fortress 2, died in Swedish nursing home on April 13 after contracting COVID-19. He was 79.
Linkedin/Valve
Allen Daviau, a 5-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer, died April 15 at age 77. He frequently collaborated with Steven Spielberg, and worked on such films as "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" and "The Color Purple"
Getty
Henry Grimes, celebrated jazz bassist, died on April 15 at age 84, according to WGBO. He worked with such legends as Thelonius Monk, Charles Mingus and Sonny Rollins.
"Knight Rider" and "Magnum P.I." producer Joel Rogosin died of coronavirus at the MPTF nursing home. He became the fifth person to die from COVID-19 complications at the facility.
Art director Matteo De Cosmo, who worked on films including "Emergence," "The Punisher" and "Luke Cage," died of coronavirus complications. He was 52.
Victoria Dearing
Roy Horn, best known as half of the legendary Siegfried & Roy magic and animal act in Las Vegas, died on May 8 from complications due to coronavirus.
Getty Images
Legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye died on June 1 after combating COVID-19 and other medical conditions. He was 80.
Getty Images
Chris Trousdale, a member of the boy band Dream Street, died of coronavirus complications on June 2. He was 34.
NBC
Broadway star Nick Cordero passed away on July 5 due to complications from coronavirus. He was 41.
1 of 30
While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness
The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media that we have lost.