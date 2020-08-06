Zoe Kravitz Says ‘Break Ups Suck’ After ‘High Fidelity’ Canceled on Hulu

Zoe Kravitz is ranking the cancellation of “High Fidelity” in her top 5 break ups — easily #5 with a bullet — after the show got axed by Hulu following its first season.

Kravitz, who starred as Rob in the gender-flipped, series remake of the John Cusack movie, shared on Instagram some behind the scenes set photos with the cast of “High Fidelity” and declared that “#breakupssuck.”

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽 #breakupssuck

Kravitz posted some photos of her on set with her “High Fidelity” cast members Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Rainbow Sun Francks, and they all channel the laid-back, fun and music-loving vibe of the show.

Fans too were heartbroken over the breakup with their new favorite show, as “High Fidelity” was one of the top Twitter trends early on Thursday, with some pointing out that it was regrettable to see a show with such a diverse cast of women, people of color and LGBTQ characters get axed by Hulu.

Though “High Fidelity,” which was created by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West, was not a direct remake of the 2000 film starring John Cusack, it had much of the same DNA as the original book by Nick Hornby. And Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet starred in the original movie, and the two are a splitting image of one another, even as Kravitz was tasked with giving a new spin on a traditionally misanthropic male character.

