Zoe Kravitz criticized Hulu for the lack of shows that star women of color, a few days after the streaming service canceled her series “High Fidelity” after only one season.
Kravitz first responded to the show’s cancellation shortly after the news broke on Wednesday, writing on Instagram, “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽 #breakupssuck”
When Tessa Thompson commented on her post with “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much,” Kravitz responded: “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”
The series, an adaption of Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name, featured Kravitz in the lead role of Rob, the owner of a vinyl record store, who struggles with a lifetime of bad relationships. The role of Rob was a man in both the book and the 2000 film starring John Cusack.
“High Fidelity” was originally developed for Disney+ but was rerouted to Hulu due to the show’s more mature content. “High Fidelity” was from writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka and is an ABC Signature Studios production.
The show also starred Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes, with recurring appearances by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rainbow Sun Francks, Nadine Malouf and Edmund Donovan.
Framed as a series of diary entries — or in the case of the film and TV show, direct addresses to the audience — “High Fidelity” includes glimpses into several of Rob’s friends and coworkers and their own personal and professional development. The Hulu series essentially adapted the first half of the novel — and, alas, now we’ll likely never know if Rob managed to convince Clyde to give her another chance.