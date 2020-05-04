Ratings: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and ‘Good Girls’ Tick Up With Season Finales

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Good Girls” aired their season finales on Sunday. Their TV ratings were neither “extraordinary” nor “good,” but the dramas did tick up.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.7/5 and 5.3 million viewers. “American Idol” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. got a 0.9/5 and 6.4 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 p.m. received a 0.7/4 and 5 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and first in viewers with 5.9 million. At 7 p.m., “60 Minutes” had a 0.7/5 and 9.1 million viewers. The network aired “Indiana Jones & the Raiders of the Lost Ark” for the rest of primetime.

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.3 million, Fox was fourth with 1 million. “Little Big Shots” at 7 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 2.5 million viewers. At 8 p.m., “The Wall” got a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers. The “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” season finale at 9 p.m. received a 0.4/2 and 2 million viewers. At 10 p.m., the “Good Girls” season finale drew a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/1. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 927,000, Telemundo was sixth with 672,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 623,000. “Batwoman” at 8 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 673,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “Supergirl” got a 0.1/1 and 605,000 viewers.