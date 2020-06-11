‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Renewed by NBC for Season 2

NBC renewed its musical comedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” for a second season.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and how much joy it brought to everyone. We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

The first season averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers overall according to Nielsen’s “live plus seven day” metric.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment.

Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre and Davah Avena serve as co-executive producers with Dan Magnante, Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star.

The entire first season is available on Peacock, NBCU’s streaming service currently available to Comcast subscribers. It launches nationwide in July.

On Tuesday, NBC canceled fellow rookie series “Perfect Harmony” and “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.”

