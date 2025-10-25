NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Makes Surprise Appearance at PinkPantheress Concert: ‘Our Time Has Come’ | Video

Zohran Mamdani’s latest strategy to engage Gen Z voters came in the form of a surprise appearance at singer PinkPantheress’ sold-out show in Brooklyn Friday night.

The New York City mayoral candidate — who is currently the frontrunner following endorsements from House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and Governor of New York Kathy Hochul — found himself projected onto the big screen while in the crowd at PinkPantheress’ concert at the Kings Theatre.

As the crowd exploded into cheers for the suit-clad Mamdani, he held up his hands with a written message for concertgoers. “Our time has come,” Mamdani’s message read. “Vote Nov. 4.”

Mamdani didn’t appear to speak to the crowd directly, as PinkPantheress was busy performing her many hits. However, it’s seems the mayoral hopeful didn’t need to, since his appearance was trending on X not long after it occurred. At the time of writing, one video upload from the concert featuring Mamdani had already been viewed over half a million times.

PinkPantheress features Zohran Mamdani at her show in NYC tonight. pic.twitter.com/0WSwa0Favi — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2025

As TheWrap’s Michael Calderone wrote on Monday, 34-year-old Mamdani is actively making a point to pop up everywhere — including The New York Times, Fox News and TikTok — as the countdown for election day ticks down.

Mamdani’s impressive communication skills played a key part in his Democratic mayoral primary win and his current double-digit lead heading into Election Day.

He is currently facing off against former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, who lost the Democratic mayoral primary and chose to run as an independent, and Curtis Sliwa, a Republican radio host.

Watch Mamdani’s surprise concert above.