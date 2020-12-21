Zooey Deschanel is finally making good on every look-alike joke that’s been made about her and Katy Perry.

The “New Girl” actress stars as the pop superstar in Perry’s latest music video, “Not the End of the World,” which premiered Monday. Deschanel has long been compared to Perry, and back when the “Teenage Dream” singer was still sporting her trademark long dark locks, it was hard not to see the resemblance.

These days, Perry has been sporting a drastically different blonde pixie cut — but it seems no one told that to the aliens who show up in “Not the End of the World.” In the video, they beam up Deschanel into their spacecraft, mistakenly thinking they’re saving their favorite pop icon from Earth’s imminent destruction.

After a few hilarious scenes of Deschanel awkwardly trying on Perry’s infamous whipped-cream-squirting bra and blue wig, Deschanel pulls the plug on Earth’s internet, thus miraculously saving our planet — and the real Katy Perry.

“Not the End of the World” is the latest single from Perry’s August album “Smile.” The song also appeared on her new EP released on Dec. 18, “Cosmic Energy,” which comprises all of her many inspiring and space-themed songs, like “E.T.” and “Wide Awake.” The EP was released to mark the Dec. 21 Jupiter-Saturn conjunction — a rare cosmic event during which the two largest planets in our solar system will be as close together in the sky as they’ve been since Medieval times.

You can watch Perry’s new music video above.