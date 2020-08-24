If you are having a hard time signing on for your Monday video meeting, it might not be user error: Zoom Video Communications reported “partial outages” on Monday morning that made it impossible for some users to video chat.

“We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue,” the company said on its website.

An error message immediately greeted TheWrap when trying to sign on via desktop at 7:20 a.m. PT; the mobile app appeared to work fine. DownDetector.com, a site dedicated to tracking tech outages, showed a severe spike in issues as well, with about 50,000 “Zoom problems” reported between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m. PT. Users from Georgia, California, Illinois, Germany and the U.K. — among other locations — all complained about having a hard time accessing their Zoom accounts on the site.

This is obviously a problem for millions of workers both in the U.S. and abroad, with Zoom becoming the go-to video conference service for many during the coronavirus pandemic. Zoom has 173 million monthly active users at the end of May, according to research from Bernstein that was sited by CNBC on Monday.

Zoom’s stock has rocketed higher since the pandemic hit, with the company’s share price gong from about $69 per share in early January to north of $280 per share as of Monday morning. The company’s share price was down 2.4% in early-morning trading on Monday.

Lawrence Yee contributed to this report.