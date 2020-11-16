star wars the old republic

"Star Wars: The Old Republic," which Jeff Hickman helped produce for BioWare

Inside the Making of Zynga’s First ‘Star Wars’ Mobile Game

by | November 16, 2020 @ 3:57 PM

“We have a beloved property that literally spans generations and each generation has their own take on the brand,” studio head Jeff Hickman tells TheWrap

Game developer Zynga only invests in new games it’s sure will make at least $100 million in revenue each year, and the company’s latest bet is a “Star Wars”-themed mobile game that will be developed at the company’s brand new studio in Austin, Texas.

Zynga is keeping details of the new game, currently untitled, under wraps but said it could be released as early as next year. The game is the brainchild of Jeff Hickman, a veteran game developer with several big “Star Wars” titles under his belt. Younger players are more likely to engage with role-playing action games on mobile devices, so that’s the niche Zynga is targeting for its new title.

Samson Amore

Samson Amore

Gaming and technology reporter • samson.amore@thewrap.com • Twitter: @Samsonamore

