Zynga IPO

Getty Images

Zynga Surpasses Earnings Estimates, Acquires Mobile Game Developer Rollic

by | August 5, 2020 @ 1:56 PM

Developer saw its highest mobile daily active users in April and early May as players sheltered-in-place

San Francisco-based mobile game developer Zynga reported a 47% increase in quarterly revenue in its second quarter, and will use some of that cash to acquire another smaller mobile game developer based in Istanbul called Rollic.

Rollic is the second Turkish game developer Zynga has taken a stake in over the last two months — it bought Peak Games in June for $1.8 billion. Zynga’s president of publishing Bernard Kim told TheWrap at the time of the Peak deal that Zynga is working on expanding its foothold in eastern and Asian markets, particularly in areas like Japan and Turkey where small, indie game development shops are emerging with increasing speed.

Zynga’s popular mobile games include fantasy puzzler “Empires and Puzzles” from Small Giant Games, “Words With Friends 2,” and “Farmville.” It adds eight new games following the Rollic acquisition, including two puzzle games called “Go Knots 3D” and “Tangle Master 3D.” Rollic reports it has roughly 65 million mobile users worldwide that play its games each month.

The acquisition is expected to close October 1, Zynga said.

Zynga’s second quarter revenue surpassed its previously issued guidance and totaled $452 million, up roughly 47% from this time last year. At the same time, the game maker’s net losses during the second quarter more than doubled — it posted a $150 million net loss compared to $56 million in second quarter 2019.

Also Read: Why Are There Still So Few LGBTQ Characters in Gaming? (Guest Blog)

“On a year-over-year basis, our net loss grew by $94 million, primarily due to increased contingent consideration and income tax expense, partially offset by our improved operating performance,” Zynga noted in its earnings report. The company said the net loss posted was actually $10 million better than previously estimated for the quarter and attributed “the increase in contingent consideration expense is a function of Small Giant Games and Gram Games continuing to perform ahead of expectations.”

Zynga’s mobile daily active user count jumped 4% year-over-year in the second quarter, a total of 22 million users. The company also saw user spending increase as in-game purchases were up 38% annually to $518 million for the quarter. During the earlier months of the coronavirus pandemic, Zynga recorded its peak daily active user counts.

“In Q2, we saw our highest mobile daily active users in April and early May as more people sheltered-in-place. Toward the latter half of the quarter, our mobile (daily active users) started to return to levels consistent with Q1 2020,” Zynga said in its earnings report. “We are living in unprecedented times and more people than ever before are turning to games for entertainment and a
sense of community… With so many of us staying at home, we saw heightened levels of player engagement, social
connection and monetization in our portfolio.”

Zynga’s stock was up roughly 4.8% at market close on August 5 to $10.07 per share.

11 Board Games You Can Play Online While Stuck at Home (Photos)

  • Board Games to Play Online During Coronavirus Quarantine Creative Commons
  • Monopoly Getty Images
  • Maisel Game of Life Hasbro
  • Settlers of Catan Matěj Baťha
  • Carcassonne Sancho McCann/Creative Commons
  • Dominion Masem/Creative Commons
  • Exploding Kittens - GeraldShields11 GeraldShields11/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pandemic - Jordi Sanchez Jordi Sanchez/Creative Commons
  • 7 Wonders - Marcin Wichary Marcin Wichary/Creative Commons
  • Splendor - David Goehring David Goehring/Creative Commons
  • Terraforming Mars - BiblioteKarin BiblioteKarin/Creative Commons
  • Ticket to Ride - JIP JIP/Wikimedia Commons
  • Game Night Board Games Creative Commons
1 of 13

If you’re itching for strategy and human contact while on quarantine, try these online board games

Tired of the constant binge-watching and desperate to make at least some kind of human connection while stuck under quarantine due to the coronavirus? Fortunately, many of your favorite strategy tabletop games are available online, so you can play with friends while still practicing proper social distancing. Here are some favorites you can play online to help pass the time.

View In Gallery

Samson Amore

Samson Amore

Technology and gaming reporter • samson.amore@thewrap.com • Twitter: @Samsonamore

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Roku

Roku Adds 43 Million New Accounts in Second Quarter

Live Nation Reports $588 Million Loss for Q2 With Absence of Live Concerts
America's Got Talent - Season 12

‘AGT’ 15th Anniversary Special Leads NBC to an Easy Ratings Victory
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Can Microsoft Pull Off Buying TikTok on a Deadline – and Is the App Worth It?
New York Times headquarters

New York Times’ Digital Revenue Outpaces Print for First Time Ever in Q2

Discovery Profit Sinks 70% in COVID Quarter

Disney World Reopening Falls Short as Parks Business Takes $3.5 Billion Hit
Coronavirus in Los Angeles

SAG-AFTRA Has Laid Off Over 100 Employees Since Start of Pandemic
Fox logo

Fox Narrowly Tops Wall Street’s Q4 Earnings Expectations Despite Pandemic

Disney Reports Loss of $4.7 Billion for Q3 as Pandemic Rocks Business
AMC Shudder Creepshow

AMC Networks CEO on Why ‘Super-Niche’ Horror Streamer Shudder Is ‘Extraordinarily Beneficial Economically’
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE