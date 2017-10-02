50 Cent Sued for Posting a Picture of Himself on Instagram

Photographer accuses rapper of stepping on his copyright

| October 2, 2017 @ 3:31 PM
50 cent

Getty Images

See you in da court, 50 Cent?

“Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper 50 Cent has been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly posting photos on Instagram without the photographer’s authorization.

Bonus: The photos were of himself, according to the lawsuit.

Also Read: 50 Cent Takes a 9-Iron to JAY-Z's '4:44': 'Golf Course Music' (Video)

In the suit, filed Saturday in federal court in New York, photographer Christopher Pasatieri says that he photographed the rapper and holds the copyright to his work, which didn’t stop the rapper from using his images in two Instagram posts.

According to the lawsuit, one Instagram post featuring the photographer’s work has received 50,848 likes and the other Instagram has received 43,999 likes.

The rapper’s G-Unit Records is also named as a defendant in the suit.

Alleging copyright infringement, the suit seeks unspecified damages.

Also Read: 50 Cent Laughs Off Break-In at His Connecticut Estate: 'I Thought I Sold' That Place

TheWrap has reached out to a representative of 50 Cent for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report

Chris Brown Arrest: 7 Stars Who Support the Embattled Singer (Photos)

  • INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Singer Chris Brown arrives at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Getty Images)
  • 50 Cent
  • ray j
  • LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Actress Keke Palmer attends the BET AWARDS '14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)
  • lil mama
  • young scrap
1 of 8

From 50 Cent to Hulk Hogan, the musician/assault suspect has plenty of people rooting for him

Chris Brown experienced his latest run-in with the law on Tuesday, when he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon following an hours-long standoff with the police, after allegedly pulling a gun on a woman at his Tarzana, California, home. But the "I Can Transform Ya" singer has plenty of supporters as he weathers his latest legal plight -- and some of them are famous. Read on for a list of celebrities who've offered their support for Chris Brown.

View In Gallery

Related Content