50 Cent Sued for Posting a Picture of Himself on Instagram

See you in da court, 50 Cent?

“Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper 50 Cent has been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly posting photos on Instagram without the photographer’s authorization.

Bonus: The photos were of himself, according to the lawsuit.

In the suit, filed Saturday in federal court in New York, photographer Christopher Pasatieri says that he photographed the rapper and holds the copyright to his work, which didn’t stop the rapper from using his images in two Instagram posts.

According to the lawsuit, one Instagram post featuring the photographer’s work has received 50,848 likes and the other Instagram has received 43,999 likes.

The rapper’s G-Unit Records is also named as a defendant in the suit.

Alleging copyright infringement, the suit seeks unspecified damages.

TheWrap has reached out to a representative of 50 Cent for comment.

