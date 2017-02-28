Sony’s Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Adds Alex Hirsch as Story Contributor (Exclusive)

‘Gravity Falls’ writer joins new feature with Miles Morales as webslinger

| February 28, 2017 @ 5:21 PM
Miles Morales Spider-Man Animated Alex Hirsch

Miles Morales

Alex Hirsch, creator of the Disney XD series “Gravity Falls,” has been added as a story contributor to Sony’s “Spider-Man” animated feature, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The new film is set to feature Miles Morales as webslinger instead of Peter Parker, marking the big-screen introduction of Marvel Comics’ black and Puerto Rican Spider-Man.

The Miles Morales announcement was made by Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson at a slate presentation last month at the Culver City, California studio.

Also Read: Spider-Man Confirmed For 'Avengers: Infinity War'

The feature is being directed by Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey. The script is written by Phil Lord.

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Avi Arad and Amy Pascal are producing along with Christina Steinberg.

“Gravity Falls” follows Dipper (voiced by Jason Ritter) and his twin sister Mabel (Kristen Schaal) as they engage in a series of paranormal misadventures.

Also Read: Phil Lord and Chris Miller Extend Fox Pod Deal

Miles Morales was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, with Bendis and Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso drawing inspiration from both U.S. President Barack Obama and American actor Donald Glover.

The new Spider-Man movie, which is still untitled, is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.

14 Biggest Superhero Movies Opening in 2017, From 'Power Rangers' to 'Wonder Woman' (Photos)

  • superhero movies 2017
  • The Lego Batman Warner Bros.
  • hugh jackman box office logan Richard E Grant super bowl li trailer 20th Century Fox
  • Brie Larson Tom Hiddleston Kong Skull Island Warner Bros.
  • Power Rangers Costumes Lionsgate
  • ghost in the shell scarlett johansson Paramount Pictures
  • Baby Groot Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel Studios
  • Wonder Woman Warner Bros.
  • Taron Egerton Robin Hood 20th Century Fox
  • Transformers The Last Knight Paramount Pictures
  • Spider-Man Homecoming Sony Pictures
  • valerian EuropaCorp
  • thor ragnarok hela Marvel Studios
  • Justice League dc comics batman Warner Bros.
  • star wars episode viii title Disney
  • Logan Movie Poster 20th Century Fox
1 of 16

TheWrap looks ahead at the exciting superhero films soaring into theaters next year

We are in the midst of a golden age of superhero movies. The slate for 2017 looks to up the ante with the following titles. 

View In Gallery

Related Content