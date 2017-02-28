Sony’s Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Adds Alex Hirsch as Story Contributor (Exclusive)

Miles Morales was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, with Bendis and Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso drawing inspiration from both U.S. President Barack Obama and American actor Donald Glover.
The new Spider-Man movie, which is still untitled, is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.
14 Biggest Superhero Movies Opening in 2017, From 'Power Rangers' to 'Wonder Woman' (Photos)
We are in the midst of a golden age of superhero movies. The slate for 2017 looks to up the ante with the following titles.
"The Lego Batman Movie" Feb. 10, 2017 There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.
Warner Bros.
"Logan" March 3, 2017 “Logan” takes place in the year 2024, according to an insider. It's dark, darker than any other “Wolverine” or “X-Men” movie.
20th Century Fox
"Kong: Skull Island" March 10, 2017 Explorers (Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson) encounter a monstrous ape after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean.
Warner Bros.
"Power Rangers" March 24, 2017 Five troubled teenage student outcasts – Zack, Kimberly, Billy, Trini, and Jason – become the Power Rangers after learning that their town of Angel Grove and the world its self are threatened by Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) and her alien forces.
Lionsgate
"Ghost in the Shell" March 31, 2017 Based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow, a cyborg (Scarlett Johansson) leads an elite task force to battle dangerous criminals and extremists.
Paramount Pictures
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" May 5, 2017 Set two months after the first film, the Guardians of the Galaxy travel throughout the cosmos and struggle to keep their newfound family together, while helping Peter Quill learn more about his true parentage.
Marvel Studios
"Wonder Woman" June 2, 2017 In the early 20th Century, the Amazon princess Diana (Gal Gadot), who is living on the island of Themyscira, meets American military pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) when he is washed ashore. After learning about the ongoing events of a world war from him, she leaves her home to try to help end it.
Warner Bros.
"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" June 16, 2017 Eggsy (Taron Egerton), Merlin (Mark Strong) and Roxy (Sophie Cookson) head to the United States to join forces with Statesman (Channing Tatum), their U.S. counterpart, after the Kingsman HQ is destroyed by Poppy (Julianne Moore), an evil American mastermind.
20th Century Fox
"Transformers: The Last Knight" June 23, 2017 In the last "Transformers" film to be directed by Michael Bay, Optimus Prime discovers his home planet, Cybertron, is now dead -- and comes to find out that he was responsible for killing it. The only way to bring it back is to use and artifact ... Earth.
Paramount Pictures
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" July 7, 2017 Following the events of "Captain America: Civil War," Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York, with fighting crime as his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man.
Sony Pictures
"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" July 21, 2017 Special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) maintain order throughout the universe for the government of the human territories. Under orders from their commander (Clive Owen), the duo embark on a mission to Alpha, an intergalactic city where diverse species share their technology and resources for the betterment of all.
EuropaCorp
"Thor: Ragnarok" Nov. 3, 2017 Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must confront the gods when Asgard is threatened with Ragnarok, the Norse apocalypse.
Marvel Studios
"Justice League" Nov. 17, 2017 Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) unite to battle the evil Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).
Warner Bros.
"Star Wars Episode VIII" Dec. 15, 2017 The next episode of the "Star Wars" saga continues the adventures of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and features the long awaited return of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).