Colin Trevorrow Exits as Director of ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

Colin Trevorrow is stepping down as the director of “Star Wars: Episode IX,” Disney announced on Tuesday. The shakeup marks the third time in two years — and the second time in three months — that Lucasfilm has parted ways with a director.

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,'” Disney said in a statement. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

In June, Phil Lord and Chris Miller dropped out of the “Star Wars” spinoff about Han Solo due to “different creative visions” for the film. The directors had been at the wheel of the film, starring Alden Ehrenreich in the role that Harrison Ford made famous, along with Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke, for nearly two years. Two days later, Ron Howard stepped in to helm the film.

And in May of 2015, “Fantastic Four” director Josh Trank was fired from an untitled “Star Wars Story” film, believed at the time to be about the bounty hunter Boba Fett, after behind-the-scenes chaos was reported on “Four.” Trank later said he left the “Star Wars” project because he “wanted to do something original.”

Trevorrow directed the 2015 box office hit “Jurassic World” and has a writing credit on its upcoming sequel, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” He was announced as “Episode IX” director in 2015 soon after the success of “World,” but his recent film, “The Book of Henry,” was a critical and commercial flop.

Slated for release in 2019, “Episode IX” concludes the third trilogy of “Star Wars” movies that began with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Rian Johnson is directing the trilogy’s middle installment, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which hits theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

Trevorrow is represented by Rowe PR and 3 Arts Management.