Houston Texans-Dallas Cowboys NFL Preseason Game Canceled After Hurricane Harvey

Thursday night’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans NFL preseason football game has been canceled in order to allow the latter team’s players, coaches and staff to head home and reunite with family following Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated the city.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the Aug. 31 matchup had previously been earmarked to benefit recovery efforts in the region. With no game in town, ticket holders now have the option of receiving a refund from Ticketmaster, or donating that money for relief. Texans’ team ownership said it will make a donation to recovery efforts equal to what would have been generated by ticket sales.

There were 40,000 tickets purchased for pre-season game that had previously been moved from Houston’s NRG Stadium to the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here is the Texans’ official statement on the decision to cancel:

The Houston Texans have made the decision to travel back to Houston after local authorities have now found a safe route for the team to drive home today. The fourth preseason game scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas will be cancelled. At this time, the priority of our organization is getting our players, coaches and staff back home to be reunited with their families, many of whom have been evacuated from their homes and are currently sheltered. The team feels it is imperative to get back home to help the Houston community recover from devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Robert, Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will make a donation equal to the money that would have been generated from ticket sales from Thursday’s preseason game in Arlington to recovery and relief efforts.

Fans that have purchased tickets to Thursday’s game will have the option to donate the money to relief efforts or request a refund through Ticketmaster. Further details regarding refunds will be announced later today. The Houston Texans sincerely appreciate the support shown by the Dallas Cowboys and our NFL family during this difficult time.

Team general manager Rick Smith said the Texans’ Week 1 regular season game will be played as scheduled at their NRG Stadium.