Hollywood Slams Donald Trump’s #MuslimBan as ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Disturbing’

Hollywood is fuming over Donald Trump’s executive order late Friday to ban citizens from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days — and refugees for 120 days.

The Motion Picture Academy on Saturday issued a statement calling Trump’s action “extremely troubling” and noted that “Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran ‘A Separation,’ along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film ‘The Salesman,’ could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.”

“Trump’s #MuslimBan is against the law,” “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon tweeted Saturday. “The 1965 Immigration & Naturalization Act eliminated national origins as a basis for immigration.”

“Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani tweeted: “This #MuslimBan is also messing up attendance at our bi-weekly ‘Undermine Western Civilization’ meetings.”

Issa Rae called the ban “disgusting and disturbing,” and actress Emmy Rossum tweeted that she couldn’t “believe he’s actually doing the disgusting unconstitutional things he promised to do. The Muslim ban is awful & will not be tolerated. “

On Friday, Trump overhauled American refugee policy, signing an executive order banning all immigrants from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

The president’s action also bars all refugee from entering the country for 120 days and bans Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The order, which was signed on Holocaust Remembrance Day, sparked backlash and protests around the country.

Actor Seth Rogen urged his more than 5 million Twitter followers to join a demonstration outside downtown L.A.’s federal immigration office, adding a link to the event’s Facebook page and tweeting the hashtag #MuslimBan.

New Yorker writer Philip Gourevitch called for an all-out Oscar boycott. “All of Hollywood should skip the Oscars out of solidarity until the ban is lifted,” Gourevitch tweeted.

Amplifying words of one of my favorite filmmakers, Asghar Farhadi, who like too many others will be turned away from the Land of the Free. pic.twitter.com/CcskcFueuo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 28, 2017

"Dad, are we finally safe from people who come from countries where Trump has no business interests?"

"Yes, sweetie. Go to sleep." — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 28, 2017

When I worked for Amnesty International in the 80s, these were the kind of stories told by political prisoners in dictatorships. https://t.co/y7CXLQK1n0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

Along with liar,racist,misogynist,fool,infantile,sick,narcissist-with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless & evil to DT's repertoire. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 28, 2017

Netflix CEO: ‘Trump’s actions are so un-American it pains us all’ https://t.co/dhEbxXYrPA pic.twitter.com/veMgZ1MUoR — The Verge (@verge) January 28, 2017

1. Trump's #MuslimBan is against the law. The 1965 Immigration & Naturalization Act eliminated national origins as a basis for immigration. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 28, 2017

Go New York resistors. Anyone have information about similar #MuslimBan protests at LAX? https://t.co/rcLA2kUb6H — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) January 28, 2017

This #MuslimBan is also messing up attendance at our bi-weekly "Undermine Western Civilization" meetings. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

This #MuslimBan is disgusting and disturbing. #MakeAmericaHateAgain — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 28, 2017

LA Protest on #Muslimban TODAY 1-5 at Federal Immigration Office, 300 N. Los Angeles St. https://t.co/y2KOOJmqWx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 28, 2017

This ban on Muslim refugees that Trump just signed is nothing but bigotry. It is one of the most inhumane moments in American history. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) January 27, 2017

Can't believe he's actually doing the disgusting unconstitutional things he promised to do. The Muslim ban is awful & will not be tolerated. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 28, 2017

This from @latimes colleague, an Iraqi translator, who literally kept me safe. I am ashamed today. @ProPublica pic.twitter.com/bzMpPJLn7Q — T. Christian Miller (@txtianmiller) January 28, 2017

I am the child of a refugee. My father came to this country in 1940 and fought for the US, against fascism. — Chris Weitz (@chrisweitz) January 28, 2017

Paul Ryan, please phone your earlier self ASAP. There's a message waiting for you. https://t.co/6bnn56j5m0 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 28, 2017

all of Hollywood should skip the Oscars out of solidarity until the ban is lifted https://t.co/EiHbpxCoOi — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) January 28, 2017