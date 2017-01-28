Hollywood Slams Donald Trump’s #MuslimBan as ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Disturbing’

“Can’t believe he’s actually doing the disgusting unconstitutional things he promised to do,” actress Emmy Rossum says

| January 28, 2017 @ 1:14 PM
Donald Trump

Hollywood is fuming over Donald Trump’s executive order late Friday to ban citizens from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days — and refugees for 120 days.

The Motion Picture Academy on Saturday issued a statement calling Trump’s action “extremely troubling” and noted that “Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran ‘A Separation,’ along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film ‘The Salesman,’ could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.”

“Trump’s #MuslimBan is against the law,” “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon tweeted Saturday. “The 1965 Immigration & Naturalization Act eliminated national origins as a basis for immigration.”

“Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani tweeted: “This #MuslimBan is also messing up attendance at our bi-weekly ‘Undermine Western Civilization’ meetings.”

Issa Rae called the ban “disgusting and disturbing,” and actress Emmy Rossum tweeted that she couldn’t “believe he’s actually doing the disgusting unconstitutional things he promised to do. The Muslim ban is awful & will not be tolerated. “

On Friday, Trump overhauled American refugee policy, signing an executive order banning all immigrants from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

The president’s action also bars all refugee from entering the country for 120 days and bans Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The order, which was signed on Holocaust Remembrance Day, sparked backlash and protests around the country.

Actor Seth Rogen urged his more than 5 million Twitter followers to join a demonstration outside downtown L.A.’s federal immigration office, adding a link to the event’s Facebook page and tweeting the hashtag #MuslimBan.

New Yorker writer Philip Gourevitch called for an all-out Oscar boycott. “All of Hollywood should skip the Oscars out of solidarity until the ban is lifted,” Gourevitch tweeted.

See more reactions below.

 

