After a bit of build-up, Laura Ingraham has finally signed (again) with Fox News Channel. Beginning October 30, her new show “The Ingraham Angle” will air weeknights at 10, pushing “Hannity” up an hour to 9 p.m. and moving “The Five” all the way back to its original 5 o’clock time slot.

“We are delighted to unveil this new primetime schedule for both our current and future generation of loyal FNC fans,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Channel’s president of programming. “Over the last decade, Laura’s extraordinary insight, expertise and strong voice have connected with our viewers across the network’s programming. We look forward to her providing the audience with her exceptional commentary, engaging insight and spirited debate.”

“After a decade working at Fox News with a team of television pros, I am thrilled to be joining the primetime line-up as a host of the 10 o’clock hour,” Ingraham added. “Martha, Tucker and Sean have proven that they understand the pulse of America across the political and the cultural spectrum. I look forward to informing and entertaining the audience and introducing new voices to the conversation.”

“‘The Ingraham Angle’ will aim to cut through the Washington chatter to speak directly with unexpected voices and the actual people who are impacted by the news of the day,” per Fox’s official description. “Ingraham will challenge the decision makers to focus on everyday, hard-working Americans who serve as the backbone of the nation. The program will also highlight the importance of faith in our nation and reveal stories that showcase the American spirit.”

Media heavyweight Matt Drudge first posted the news on Twitter:

DONE DEAL: LAURA INGRAHAM SIGNS CONTRACT WITH FOXNEWS… 10 PM SHOW COULD START NEXT WEEK… DEVELOPING… — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) September 18, 2017

NEWS BATTLE ROYALE!

HANNITY TO TAKE ON MADDOW AT 9 PM pic.twitter.com/kZCKb5hUyQ — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) September 18, 2017

Ingraham is no stranger to Fox News viewers, as she has regularly filled in for hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. The popular talk radio host initially joined FNC in 2007 and most recently served as a contributor, providing political analysis and commentary to FNC’s daytime and primetime programming.

Fox News was in need of a new option after firing “The Fox News Specialists” co-host Eric Bolling, who was let go following an internal investigation into claims that he sent lewd text messages to colleagues.

Ingraham is an outspoken Trump supporter who has been rumored to join the president’s administration, so landing her own show on Fox News indicates that the network remains committed to airing conservative opinion shows during primetime.