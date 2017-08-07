‘Morning Joe’ Slams Kellyanne Conway: ‘So Stupid, My Teeth Hurt’ (Video)

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough ripped White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday, saying her comments on Sunday defending the Trump administration make his teeth hurt.
“Kellyanne Conway, again, doing the inexplicable, saying the inexplicable, saying things… that make my teeth hurt,” Scarborough said. “She is so stupid that they make my teeth hurt. Not her, but the words that come out of her mouth when she’s spinning.”
Scarborough mocked Conway for comments on Sunday morning talk shows that members of the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling have donated to Democrats, when Trump and former communication director Anthony Scaramucci have also donated to liberal candidates in the past.
Conway and other Trump surrogates have repeatedly implied that Robert Mueller’s team won’t be fair because they have supported Democrats including Hillary Clinton. Conway and the MSNBC morning show have had problems with each other for months.
Back in May, co-host Mika Brzezinski, who was absent on Monday, slammed Conway, saying her appearances on cable news are “like watching a car wreck.”
Brzezinski has also said Conway is “fake news” and said she won’t book her for the program.
Brzezinski was off on Monday and Scarborough mentioned that his co-host and fiancee is in France.
Brzezinski said what Bill Clinton was to sex, Trump is to "decency"
"What Bill Clinton did to the issue of sex to an entire generation, I believe this president is doing on issues of decency, on issues of conspiracy theories, on issues of fake news," Brzezinski said in June 15. "I think it's that simple and we're desensitized if we even argue it."
"If the president seems delusional about his accomplishments, you can point no further than that room," Brzezinski said in June 14. "There are no real men in the inner circle of the White House... none at all."
“Donald Trump, again, being a schmuck, thinking he can buy people’s integrity by inviting them over to the White House and wowing them,” Scarborough said on June 7 when discussing a dinner party at the White House. “That’s how he thinks. I know that first hand.”
Scarborough said Trump “is not a sane, rational human being”
“If any CEO, in a Fortune 500 company, was behaving this way, he or she would be removed immediately… they would take him out, he would have psychiatric evaluation and he would no longer be the CEO,” Scarborough said on June 6.
Scarborough called Trump a “bumbling dope” on May 11 because of the way a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister was handled.
“Looking at the front pages of the newspapers here… The Wall Street Journal also, you look, of course, at pictures. The shameful picture where the United States press corps was kept out but the Russians were allowed in,” Scarborough said while holding up the paper.
Scarborough slammed Trump on March 31, saying that Russians are lucky that POTUS is “stupid enough” to pick up their fake news.
“We’re obsessed on how the Russians have hacked, how the Russians have tried to impact this, how the Russians have tried to impact the White House,” Scarborough said. “We’re really just playing into their hands.”