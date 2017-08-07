‘Morning Joe’ Slams Kellyanne Conway: ‘So Stupid, My Teeth Hurt’ (Video)

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough ripped White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday, saying her comments on Sunday defending the Trump administration make his teeth hurt.

“Kellyanne Conway, again, doing the inexplicable, saying the inexplicable, saying things… that make my teeth hurt,” Scarborough said. “She is so stupid that they make my teeth hurt. Not her, but the words that come out of her mouth when she’s spinning.”

Scarborough mocked Conway for comments on Sunday morning talk shows that members of the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling have donated to Democrats, when Trump and former communication director Anthony Scaramucci have also donated to liberal candidates in the past.

“That makes no sense,” Scarborough said.

Conway and other Trump surrogates have repeatedly implied that Robert Mueller’s team won’t be fair because they have supported Democrats including Hillary Clinton. Conway and the MSNBC morning show have had problems with each other for months.

Back in May, co-host Mika Brzezinski, who was absent on Monday, slammed Conway, saying her appearances on cable news are “like watching a car wreck.”

Brzezinski has also said Conway is “fake news” and said she won’t book her for the program.

Brzezinski was off on Monday and Scarborough mentioned that his co-host and fiancee is in France.

