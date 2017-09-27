Future Colin Kaepernicks, Beware: You Can Get Fired for Political Speech

It doesn’t look like any NFL players will be disciplined for kneeling or locking arms in protest during the playing of the National Anthem. But First Amendment experts say most employees can be fired from many jobs for exercising their freedom of speech.
Federal law does not protect workers in the private sector — only government employees.
“There is no federal law protecting against discrimination or retaliation for political activity” at private companies, Paula Brantner, a senior adviser at Workplace Fairness, told TheWrap. “A lot of people think they have First Amendment rights, but those only apply to government employees.”
The power of employers to dismiss workers was demonstrated in August when Google fired one of its engineers, James Damore, for circulating a memo lashing out at the Silicon Valley giant’s efforts to bring more women into the male-dominated company.
In Berkeley, the Top Dog hot dog chain parted ways with one of its cooks, Cole White, when sleuths on Twitter said he had taken part in the white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. (He denied he is a white nationalist, and Top Dog said he had resigned, not been fired.)
Californians like Damore and White have some protections many other Americans don’t because California law forbids employers from firing workers for off-duty partisan political activity if it is legal. Colorado, Connecticut, Montana, New York, North Dakota, and Washington, D.C. have also enacted some speech protections for workers, but those protections are not absolute.
American workers in the private sector who work in states without those laws have no protection for political speech, University of Dayton law professor Jeannette Cox wrote in a recent American Bar Association article.
But government employees are in a different position, Harvard Law professor Mark Tushnet told TheWrap. He said that under the First Amendment, government workers who speak about public policy can’t be fired unless their speech interferes with their jobs — by provoking fights, for example.
“Typically, though, governments aren’t able to make that showing,” he said.
The nation’s 22 million government workers got a boost last year when the Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment forbids government bosses from firing workers for supporting a political candidate the boss doesn’t like.
“The Constitution prohibits a government employer from discharging or demoting an employee because the employee supports a particular political candidate,” Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote in the decision.
NFL owners, perhaps fearful of a public-relations backlash, have not obeyed President Trump’s Sept. 22 call on them to fire any “son of a bitch” who kneels during the National Anthem. Trump was referring to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players who started kneeling during the National Anthem last year to protest racism and police brutality.
But NFL owners have broad freedom to fire players perceived to violate the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to the policy, posted on the NFL website, “prohibited conduct” includes “conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL, NFL clubs, or NFL personnel.”
Discipline can include a fine, suspension or banishment from the league with an opportunity to reapply, the policy states.
In addition to the policy, players may be required to sign contracts with a “morals clause,” which gives team owners another potential justification for firing them if they say or do anything that might potentially make the team look bad.
A copy of former running back Arian Foster’s contract with the Houston Texans, posted online, provides an example of some morals-clause language. (If you’re wondering why his contract is online, here’s an explanation.)
The language requires him “to give his best efforts and loyalty to the Club, and to conduct himself on and off the field with appropriate recognition of the fact that the success of professional football depends largely on public respect for and approval of those associated with the game.”
Of course, teams don’t have to explicitly state that they are cutting a player for making a political statement, or violating any policy. They can simply unofficially blacklist someone they deem difficult or troublesome.
Since Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers to become a free agent in March, no team has signed him. President Trump has taken partial credit for that fact.
“It was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” he said.
'A Conflict-Free Life'?: OJ Simpson's Journey From Football Star to Prisoner to Free Man (Photos)
Thanks to Nevada's parole board, OJ Simpson will be a free man in October.
From USC football star to playing in the NFL, from appearing in a Hertz commercial to starring in "The Naked Gun," and from being a murder suspect to getting acquitted, TheWrap takes a look at O.J. Simpson's bizarre life.
Orenthal James Simpson was born on July 9, 1947 in San Francisco, California.
Simpson played for his high school's football team, the Galileo Lions. He then enrolled at City College of San Francisco in 1965 and played football both ways as a running back and defensive back.
Many colleges sought after Simpson as a transfer student, but he chose USC, where he played running back for head coach John McKay in 1967 and 1968.
"O.J. Made in America"
In 1967 at the age of 19, Simpson married Marguerite L. Whitley, and the couple had three children. One of the kids drowned in the family's swimming pool one month before her second birthday.
In 1967, Simpson was a junior at USC and in that year's Victory Bell rivalry game against UCLA, USC was down by six points in the fourth quarter. Simpson's 64-yard touchdown tied the score, and the extra point provided a 21-20 lead -- the play is now regarded as one of the greatest football games of the 20th century.
"O.J. Made in America"
As a senior, he rushed for 1,709 yards and 22 touchdowns, earning him the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award.
"O.J. Made in America"
In 1969, Simpson was drafted by the AFL's Buffalo Bills, but he demanded what was then known as the largest contract in professional sports history: $650,000 over five years. Bills' owner Ralph Wilson refused, to which Simpson threatened to become a professional actor -- in the end, Wilson agreed.
In 1973, Simpson became the first player to break the 2,000 yard rushing mark during the last game of the season against the New York Jets. That year, he won the NFL MVP Award.
CBS
Simpson had the best game of his career in 1976 against the Detroit Lions, rushing for a then-record of 273 yards on 29 attempts and scored two touchdowns.
NFL Films
In 1977, Simpson met Nicole Brown. He was still married to Whitley but began dating Brown, and Simpson and Whitley divorced in March 1979.
In 1977, Simpson starred in his first commercial for Hertz, in which he ran through airports looking for the quickest way to rent a car. He would remain their spokesperson till the beginning of his murder trial.
Before the 1978 season, Simpson was traded to his hometown San Francisco 49ers, where he played for two seasons. He retired from football in 1979.
YouTube
Even before retiring from the NFL, Simpson had parts in motion pictures like "The Klansman," "The Cassandra Crossing," "Back to the Beach" and "The Naked Gun" trilogy. In 1979, he started his own film production company titled Orenthal Productions. Besides his acting, he was a commentator for "Monday Night Football" and "The NFL on NBC."
YouTube
Brown and Simpson were married in 1985. They had two children and the marriage lasted seven years before Brown filed for divorce in 1992 citing irreconcilable differences. A year later, they tried to reconcile.
In 1988, Simpson played Det. Nordberg in "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" alongside Leslie Nielsen. He reprised the role two more times.
In 1994, Brown and Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Brown's home in Brentwood. Simpson became a person of interest in the murder and after he failed to turn himself in, he became involved in a low-speed car chase in a white Ford Bronco SUV. TV stations interrupted coverage of the 1994 NBA finals to broadcast live. It became one of the most widely publicized events in American history.
What became known as the Trial of the Century concluded on Oct. 3, 1995, when Simpson was found "not guilty" for the two murders. The crime remains unsolved.
Following his acquittal, Goldman's family filed a civil lawsuit against Simpson. A civil jury found Simpson liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman, and battery against Brown. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.
In 2006, Simpson starred in his own improv, hidden-camera TV prank show titled "Juiced." It aired as a one-time special on PPV TV and was later released on DVD.
In Demand
Simpson was involved in legal troubles after this, but in 2008, the former football star was sentenced to nine to 33 years for armed robbery and kidnapping following a scheme to break into a room at the Palace Station hotel in Las Vegas to steal sports memorabilia.
In 2012, a Nevada judge agreed to "reopen the armed robbery and kidnapping case against O.J. Simpson to determine if the former football star was so badly represented by his lawyers that he should be freed from prison and get another trial."
Getty Images
In 2013, Simpson was granted parole on some of the armed robbery convictions in 2013, but still had to serve at least four more years due to assault with a deadly weapon charges and other weapon-related charges.
Getty Images
After Simpson promised not to violate parole and said he had led a "a conflict-free" life, the Nevada parole board granted parole Thursday to Simpson, now 70. He will go free in October, and was warned not to violate strict terms of his release.
Getty Images
1 of 24
Disgraced athlete and actor begins his next chapter in October
Thanks to Nevada's parole board, OJ Simpson will be a free man in October.
From USC football star to playing in the NFL, from appearing in a Hertz commercial to starring in "The Naked Gun," and from being a murder suspect to getting acquitted, TheWrap takes a look at O.J. Simpson's bizarre life.