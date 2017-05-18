CW’s ‘Supernatural’ to Go Animated in Season 13 ‘Scooby-Doo’ Crossover Episode – for Real

Upfronts 2017: TheWrap had to double-check with network PR on this one

| May 18, 2017 @ 8:44 AM
Supernatural

CW

The CW’s “Supernatural” is returning next season for its 13th season, which will feature a special animated “Scooby-Doo” episode.

Yes, this is real, we checked. Rut-roh, get your Scooby Snacks ready!

“Supernatural” tells the story of two brothers who follow in their father’s footsteps as “hunters,” fighting evil supernatural beings of that roam the earth. We guess the Winchester Boys need a little help this time from a Great Dane.

Also Read: CW 2017-18 Schedule: 'Jane The Virgin' Banished to Fridays, 'Valor' Will Follow 'Supergirl'

“Supernatural” stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles announced the news themselves Thursday from The CW’s annual upfront event. And they almost got away with all the hacky jokes that followed, if it wasn’t for that meddling New York City Center audience.

Click here to read CW’s 2017-18 schedule.

