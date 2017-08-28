Lakewood Church’s Facebook page on Sunday said the church was “inaccessible due to severe flooding,” though the message doesn’t clarify whether the church itself is flooded. Pictures of the church purportedly taken since Harvey made landfall seem to show that it is less affected than other areas of Houston. Here’s a photo:
On Osteen’s Twitter, he is encouraging his followers to visit the church website to help with relief. The link he provides offers a donation button and a volunteer button, the latter of which shows a partnership with Samaritan’s Purse, a disaster relief organization. “We know the need is great. That much is clear. We do not yet know all the ways we can help,” the church’s website says. Well, for one, many on Twitter say, is to open up the church for those who are in need of shelter.
“Do you think Joel Osteen realizes he is basically the innkeeper in the Christmas story right now,” one Twitter user quipped. “Joel Osteen doesn’t want all those wet, homeless Houstonians destroying the upholstery in his fake Christian grift church scheme,” chimed in another.
Twitter users also noticed that Osteen was blocking users who called him out. “Joel Osteen won’t open his church @lakewoodch for you dirty, wet, recently homeless people. He’s too busy blocking people on Twitter,” one user said.
When TheWrap called Lakewood Church for comment, an automated message said that due to “inclement weather,” no one was able to take our call or prayer requests.
The Christianity that Joel Osteen preaches wants you to open your hearts, donate your $$, while he keeps his church closed to those in need.
VMAs After Party Fun With Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld, Vanessa Hudgens and More (Photos)
Millie Bobby Brown, Shawn Mendes, and Vanessa Hudgens were amongst the hundreds of music industry insiders packing Republic Records and Fiji Water's post-VMA's bash at TAO in Hollywood on Sunday night (August 28).
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
Mendes also cozied up to Hailee Steinfeld, whose Republic singles "Love Myself" and "Most Girls" have cemented her as one of the few rising actor-singers with distinct careers that are equally successful.
Two things greeted guests who made it through the arrivals gauntlet: A battalion of these golden female knights serving to remind everyone that they were missing the "Game of Thrones" finale, and Lorde's "we're driving Cadillacs in our dreams..." lyrics in neon hanging on the wall, referencing party co-host Cadillac.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
Charlie Walk's Got Talent! The Republic Records President is the man in the middle of "AGT" judges Mel B. and Heidi Klum, who arrived together.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
Republic's party drew the the cross section of pop culture and celebrity guests that the VMAs itself used to be known for. Exhibit A: The woman at the center of this summer's "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal, Corinne Olympios.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
Exhibit B: Disco and dance music legend Giorgio Moroder (far right), who at 77, might be Republic's most senior artist.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
Exhibit C: Cultural idiosyncrasy Post Malone, who took the stage and sang his two biggest hits:"White Iverson" and "Congratulations".
Exhibit D: Artist Mr. Brainwash of "Exit Through the Gift Shop" fame, who brought his own camera to the party.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
The party was hot - literally. With jackets being shed and sweat falling from foreheads and the ceiling in the subterranean venue, co-host Fiji Water's bottles with built in straws went fast.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
While Jessie J went "bandit" by deploying the personalized bandanas they were sewing for guests inside...
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
There was no masking the "Bang Bang" singer's enthusiasm for the personalized delivery of a bottle of Ace of Spades.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
Brothers Avery and Monte Lipman, who run the hit-focused Republic.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
While rumors floated of a Calvin Harris party upstairs at the Highlight Room, the scene downstairs was a mix of "old school" and "new school" talent: Incubus' Brandon Boyd (left) and Musical.ly star Baby Ariel (2nd from right)
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
"Old School" x "Medium School" x "New School": Pete Wentz, the always colorful Tove Lo, and L.A. socialites on the rise the "Hamlin sisters" (daughters of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin).
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
Photo booths are not gong to cut it anymore. Cadillac created a green screen "Carpool Karaoke" studio in a mini soundstage to produce broadcast quality social media videos on the spot. Nick Cannon took it for a spin before DJ'ing later in the night.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
The Carpool Karaoke studio concept came from a team including Cadillac's Nathan Tan (far right), posing here with DNCE's Jack Laweless and Joe Jonas. When DNCE performed, they came out on stage to "The Lion King" theme while wearing lion masks.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
Future performers at the VMAs? Republic signee Stanaj with the producer behind Justin Bieber's new song "Friends," BloodPop(R).
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
MTV's ratings have been sinking for years due to their core demographic's facial fixation to their phones instead of TV. Blame these two guys from #TeamInternet: Jack and Jack.
Araya Diaz / Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images
Lava Records CEO and tastemaker guru Jason Flom (left) had a message that may upset religious white supremacists.
