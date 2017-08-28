Celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen is under Twitter fire for not opening his church to victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Osteen is the head of Lakewood Church in Houston, which is housed in The Summit–the former NBA stadium of the Rockets, which holds 16,800 people.

The storm, which started out as a Category 4 hurricane but was reduced to a tropical storm once it hit land, has showered Texas with more than 30 inches of rain, has left 300,000 people without power and displaced 30,000 in temporary shelters across the state. FEMA is expecting as many as 450,000 potential disaster victims.

Lakewood Church’s Facebook page on Sunday said the church was “inaccessible due to severe flooding,” though the message doesn’t clarify whether the church itself is flooded. Pictures of the church purportedly taken since Harvey made landfall seem to show that it is less affected than other areas of Houston. Here’s a photo:

Front of @JoelOsteen's huge Lakewood Church in Houston at 11 am. Closed due to "flooding". Person who took it asked to be anonymous. pic.twitter.com/gOndOncFuC — Charles Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

On Osteen’s Twitter, he is encouraging his followers to visit the church website to help with relief. The link he provides offers a donation button and a volunteer button, the latter of which shows a partnership with Samaritan’s Purse, a disaster relief organization. “We know the need is great. That much is clear. We do not yet know all the ways we can help,” the church’s website says. Well, for one, many on Twitter say, is to open up the church for those who are in need of shelter.

Our hearts break as we see the damage and destruction in our city. Please join us in helping Houston recover. Visit https://t.co/jXMX5VB3qS pic.twitter.com/00HtzOmeQL — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

Dear Houstonians! Lakewood Church is inaccessible due to severe flooding! We want to help make sure you are safe…. Posted by Lakewood Church on Sunday, August 27, 2017

“Do you think Joel Osteen realizes he is basically the innkeeper in the Christmas story right now,” one Twitter user quipped. “Joel Osteen doesn’t want all those wet, homeless Houstonians destroying the upholstery in his fake Christian grift church scheme,” chimed in another.

Twitter users also noticed that Osteen was blocking users who called him out. “Joel Osteen won’t open his church @lakewoodch for you dirty, wet, recently homeless people. He’s too busy blocking people on Twitter,” one user said.

When TheWrap called Lakewood Church for comment, an automated message said that due to “inclement weather,” no one was able to take our call or prayer requests.

See below for more angry reactions.

The Christianity that Joel Osteen preaches wants you to open your hearts, donate your $$, while he keeps his church closed to those in need. — Simar (@sahluwal) August 28, 2017

I like how today is the day everyone found out Joel Osteen isn't a Christian. — Brooke Rogers ???? (@bkerogers) August 28, 2017

Do you think Joel Osteen realizes he is basically the innkeeper in the Christmas story right now https://t.co/tZPbb7ciBm — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen closes the doors to his mega-church when he could be helping out tens of thousands.

Reason #5,382 I think religion is fucked. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) August 28, 2017

He'll offer thoughts and prayers, but Joel Osteen won't open his $50M church that could hold 16,800 people in Houston area. #HoustonStrong https://t.co/g1z4Rc1bhS — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen won't open his church @lakewoodch for you dirty, wet, recently homeless people. He's too busy blocking people on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/jcuKhAPihy — Aged Cheddar (@HadToJoin4This) August 28, 2017

A message of Christian love to all those without shelter in Houston right now who seek refuge in Joel Osteen’s 16,800-seat Lakewood church: pic.twitter.com/DDywqjA4HG — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen doesn't want all those wet, homeless Houstonians destroying the upholstery in his fake Christian grift church scheme — RiskyLiberal (@RiskyLiberal) August 28, 2017