Mayim Bialik Reacts to COVID Diagnosis: ‘Vaccinated, Boosted People Get COVID’

Mayim Bialik, who announced Monday she has COVID, says she’s “feeling better.”

In her latest Instagram video update on her Bialik Breakdown account, Bialik confirmed she was vaccinated and boosted, but said she always understood there was a possibility of getting COVID.

“Vaccinated, boosted people get COVID,” she said in her nine-minute video posted on Tuesday. “That’s totally clear.”

As she continued, the “Jeopardy!” host noted she was “feeling a little bit better,” and was “a little less exhausted” than on Monday.

The actress urged her fans to wear a mask if they have symptoms.

The “Call Me Kat” actress went on to thank all of those who reached out to her following her announcement, including her uncle, who she said doesn’t have a cell phone. She also offered gratitude to her former “Big Bang Theory” co-star Melissa Rauch, who sent a care basket.

On Monday, Bialik shared the news of her diagnosis.

“I have COVID,” she said. “And, it’s no joke over here.”

Bialik expressed regret for taking her mask off “ever” outside, and revealed that COVID has zapped her energy.

“The exhaustion is very special. I had mononucleosis when I was in college, and it’s a little bit like the exhaustion hits like that, where you cannot be awake,” she said in her Monday video. “You can try to be awake, but all of a sudden, it’s just like, you need to sleep.”