The Rolling Stones are pushing back a concert scheduled for Monday night in Amsterdam after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the rock band wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

The post did not specify Jagger’s symptoms, nor their severity.

Concertgoers waiting at the football stadium were informed of the news an hour and a half before the show was due to begin, Reuters reported.

“He can’t sing, he can’t play,” an unnamed representative for promoter Mojo Concerts reportedly told the crowd. “There is no show tonight … it is what it is.”

The Amsterdam show, which has yet to be rescheduled, would have been the fourth stop on the Stones’ “Sixty 2022” European tour, celebrating the band’s 60th birthday. The tour began June 1 in Madrid and is scheduled to wrap up July 31 in Stockholm.

Jagger, 78, posted a statement of his own apologizing for postponing the show “on such short notice.”

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding,” he wrote.