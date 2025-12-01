10 New Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix This Week

It’s never exactly a slow week of new releases on Netflix — the streamer keeps viewers busy with a steady stream of exclusive debuts just about every day, but the new month always brings a wave of new titles, both throwback favorites and brand new Netflix originals.

In the first week of December, that includes their new Christmas rom-com, “My Secret Santa,” starring “Virgin River’s” Alexandra Breckenridge; the heartbreaking school shooting documentary “All the Empty Rooms” and the latest installment of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” which features Adam Sandler this time around. Speaking of Sandler, Netflix also debuts his new movie collab with Noah Baumbach, “Jay Kelly,” co-starring George Clooney. Outside the realm of Netflix originals, this week also sees the underseen but very worth watching 2022 film “Babylon,” starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in a raucous Old Hollywood tale.

Check out the highlights of new movies and shows premiering this week below, followed by a list of all the new titles streaming on Netflix this week.

“All The Empty Rooms”

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Dec. 1

Play video

In this moving short documentary, a journalist and a photographer set out to memorialize the bedrooms left behind by children killed in school shootings.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman and Adam Sandler”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Dec. 1

Play video

Adam Sandler invites Dave backstage on his comedy tour, then they sit down at NYU to chat about standup, famous roles and his beloved Stratocaster.

“Troll 2”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Dec. 1

Play video

When a dangerous new troll unleashes devastation across their homeland, Nora, Andreas and Major Kris embark on their most perilous mission yet.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” Season 2

AMC Series

Release Date: Dec. 2

Play video

Mystery. Power. Magic. As she delves into her family’s history, a surgeon uncovers a hidden world of witches, curses and supernatural beings.

“My Secret Santa”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Dec.3

Play video

A single mom needs a job. A ski resort needs a Santa. Disguised as a St. Nick lookalike, can Taylor fool a charming hotel heir into ho-ho-hiring her?

“With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Dec. 3

Play video

‘Tis the season! Meghan shares her favorite holiday traditions, seasonal crafts and family recipes with friends old and new in this festive special.

“The Abandons”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Dec. 4

Play video

In 1850s Washington, two families led by powerful matriarchs — one wealthy, one poor but deeply loyal — battle for supremacy on the unforgiving frontier.

“Jay Kelly”

Netflix Film

Release Date: Dec. 5

Play video

Movie star Jay Kelly confronts his past and present on a journey through Europe with his devoted manager in this film from Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach.

“The New Yorker at 100”

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Dec. 5

Play video

For the first time, The New Yorker opens up its offices to Academy Award-winning director Marshall Curry, allowing unprecedented access to its newsroom at a pivotal moment for all media, offering a rare look at what it took to publish a century of intrepid journalism, generation-defining fiction and unforgettable cartoons.

“Babylon”

Paramount Movie

Release Date: Dec. 7 (Original release date: Dec. 23, 2022)

Play video

A movie star, a striving ingenue and an aspiring producer chase fame, fortune and fleeting glory amid the glamorous debauchery of late-1920s Hollywood.